8 Tips For Flambéing Dishes Like A Professional Chef

Bananas Foster, baked Alaska, crêpes Suzette – all of these desserts have two things in common. They're all delicious, and they're all known for their fiery table-side presentations. Whether you're on a cruise ship or in a fancy restaurant, watching a chef or waiter add alcohol to a pan or dish and then light it on fire is a sight to behold.

As a classic cooking technique, flambé has been around a lot longer than you might think. French for "flamed," flambéing is not done just for the fun spectacle it creates. The alcohol adds flavor to your dish, and the ingredients in the pan get the bonus of some caramelization from the flames.

My first flambé experience was in culinary school, where our kitchen classroom was full of newbies who scorched bananas soaked in rum and brown sugar so badly the smoke alarm went off for what felt like hours. Since then, I've mastered the art of flambéing, using the technique on everything from desserts to savory dishes like coq au vin. Despite appearances and what you might think, you can flambé at home like a professional chef without causing a three-alarm fire. These tips will ensure you get it right.