How To Efficiently Plan Your Food Prep And Cook Like A Pro

If your goal is to cook at home more often but you find that it takes too long or you end up doing endless wash-up because you've used all of the dishes, we've got some professional cooking tips to make your time in the kitchen more efficient. Professional chefs zip through their mise en place recipe preparation by grouping cutting steps, staying organized, and working clean — keeping the work area organized at all times.

If your recipe has several vegetables that need to be cut, bring all of the vegetables to your cutting board and prep them at the same time. Do each individual step before going on to the next: peeling, then trimming, and finally cutting the vegetables into the desired shape. You'll waste less time cleaning your cutting board and picking up and putting down your tools. Have a plate or tray ready to organize the cut items so you can be efficient in getting them into the pot or pan.