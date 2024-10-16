The Only Type Of Chip You Should Use For Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
If your concept of "chocolate chips" involves both sweets and spuds, then you're in the right place. Chocolate-covered potato chips are a great snack that packs a one-two punch of salty and sweet. Of course, with so many different chip brands to choose from, narrowing down the perfect potato chip can be a bit of a chore. Thanks to the tireless work of academic researchers, there is valid proof that potato chips with ridges are scientifically better for dipping, and by this logic, the ideal chip to cover in chocolate.
Given the thicker nature of melted chocolate, which is dip-like in consistency, it can be effectively concluded that a ridged potato chip such as Ruffles Original Potato Chips, which you can find on Amazon, is the right choice for the job. The sturdiness of ridged potato chips will hold up under the weight of a generous portion of chocolate. Further, the grooves in the chip act as mini reservoirs to contain even more chocolate than a standard kettle chip with a smooth finish. Now that you know the perfect type of potato chip to dip in chocolate, you can explore the wide array of combination options for the ultimate snack-time indulgence.
Matching ridged potato chips to your favorite chocolate
Your chocolate-covered potato chips will benefit from the use of ridged dippers, of course. Choosing the right style of chocolate for your chip, however, presents a wide variety of options. Of the many tips you need for melting chocolate, the number one point is to choose a method that works best for you. Ranging from super simple to much more time-consuming, it's up to you to decide the level of effort you want to put into your snacking.
Starting with an extra decadent approach, make a muscovado chocolate ganache recipe to cover your potato chips. Just imagine the way that thick ganache will settle into the ridges for a perfect balance of salty and sweet. If you're looking for a snack-time setting that offers a shared communal experience, fondue is the way to go. Potato chips definitely rank highly among savory dippers you should try with chocolate fondue. In fact, you can give a boozy twist to the whole thing with an Irish cream chocolate fondue recipe, which would also make a great St. Paddy's dessert offering. However you decide to mix the salty and sweet, working with ridged potato chips and having a good idea of how you want to melt your chocolate will give you the very best of both worlds.