The Only Type Of Chip You Should Use For Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

If your concept of "chocolate chips" involves both sweets and spuds, then you're in the right place. Chocolate-covered potato chips are a great snack that packs a one-two punch of salty and sweet. Of course, with so many different chip brands to choose from, narrowing down the perfect potato chip can be a bit of a chore. Thanks to the tireless work of academic researchers, there is valid proof that potato chips with ridges are scientifically better for dipping, and by this logic, the ideal chip to cover in chocolate.

Given the thicker nature of melted chocolate, which is dip-like in consistency, it can be effectively concluded that a ridged potato chip such as Ruffles Original Potato Chips, which you can find on Amazon, is the right choice for the job. The sturdiness of ridged potato chips will hold up under the weight of a generous portion of chocolate. Further, the grooves in the chip act as mini reservoirs to contain even more chocolate than a standard kettle chip with a smooth finish. Now that you know the perfect type of potato chip to dip in chocolate, you can explore the wide array of combination options for the ultimate snack-time indulgence.