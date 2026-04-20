Costco's New Bakery Bread Has Real Berries, And Plenty Of Them

From creamy cheesecakes to iced danishes and chocolatey cookies, the best Costco bakery treats are heavenly for shoppers with a sweet tooth, but those who prefer their baked goods a little less sugary will be far more interested in the Kirkland Bakery's newest addition. The Blueberry Sourdough Bread, priced at $8.99 for a two-pound loaf, balances fruity sweetness with a wholesome, slightly savory base. Customers are already loving this bread from Costco's bakery, especially for its plentiful dose of real blueberries.

The Blueberry Sourdough Bread features an enticing brown crust with dried blueberries already visible on the exterior. Slicing it up reveals even more berries, creating bursts of chewy yet juicy sweet-tartness in every bite. The beautiful purple-swirled crumb also gives any sweet or savory dish an instant visual upgrade. One shopper on Reddit wrote of the bread, "This tastes as good as it looks," while another Redditor, who appears to work for Costco, said, "We cut one up for the employees to try ... ate about 15 pieces of [it]. It's soo good." One customer on Reddit said they loved the bread, but it was actually too berry-forward for them, so you know true blueberry lovers won't be disappointed.

Customers are not only pleased to see that this new item contains real berries; they're downright relieved. Earlier this April, Costco came under fire after Canadian shoppers noticed a suspicious-sounding baked good on shelves: "simulated" blueberry bagels. News of the bizarre item quickly spread around the web, sowing confusion and distrust across the chain's customer base.