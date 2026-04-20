Costco's New Bakery Bread Has Real Berries, And Plenty Of Them
From creamy cheesecakes to iced danishes and chocolatey cookies, the best Costco bakery treats are heavenly for shoppers with a sweet tooth, but those who prefer their baked goods a little less sugary will be far more interested in the Kirkland Bakery's newest addition. The Blueberry Sourdough Bread, priced at $8.99 for a two-pound loaf, balances fruity sweetness with a wholesome, slightly savory base. Customers are already loving this bread from Costco's bakery, especially for its plentiful dose of real blueberries.
The Blueberry Sourdough Bread features an enticing brown crust with dried blueberries already visible on the exterior. Slicing it up reveals even more berries, creating bursts of chewy yet juicy sweet-tartness in every bite. The beautiful purple-swirled crumb also gives any sweet or savory dish an instant visual upgrade. One shopper on Reddit wrote of the bread, "This tastes as good as it looks," while another Redditor, who appears to work for Costco, said, "We cut one up for the employees to try ... ate about 15 pieces of [it]. It's soo good." One customer on Reddit said they loved the bread, but it was actually too berry-forward for them, so you know true blueberry lovers won't be disappointed.
Customers are not only pleased to see that this new item contains real berries; they're downright relieved. Earlier this April, Costco came under fire after Canadian shoppers noticed a suspicious-sounding baked good on shelves: "simulated" blueberry bagels. News of the bizarre item quickly spread around the web, sowing confusion and distrust across the chain's customer base.
Costco's Blueberry Sourdough Bread seems to make up for its fake blueberry bagels
After laying eyes on Costco's controversial blueberry bagels, shoppers had one question: What are "simulated" blueberries? According to the ingredient list, the imitation berries are made of sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal, cornstarch, palm oil, and artificial flavors and dyes. Many brands actually use similar "blueberry" bits in other baked goods like muffins, as well as pancake mixes, oatmeal, and cereal. Consumers suspect that these substitutes cost less than real berries and have longer shelf lives. You can tell if blueberries in your store-bought muffins are fake by looking for terms like "artificial blueberry bits," as well as ingredients similar to the ones in Costco's fake berries.
Upon the release of the Blueberry Sourdough Bread, many Costco members questioned if it had real berries or "simulated" ones. Luckily, the Kirkland bakery seems to have redeemed itself this time — though to be completely transparent, the ingredients list shows that blueberry-flavored bits are included in the new bread alongside genuine berries. However, this doesn't appear to negatively impact the flavor, according to positive customer comments.
Costco customers say that the Blueberry Sourdough is perfect with a little butter, but it would also make amazing French toast or bread pudding finished with fresh blueberries and honey whipped cream. Or, use the bread in blackberry, prosciutto, and sage grilled cheese, optionally swapping out the blackberries for even more blueberries. The slightly sweet, hearty loaf would pair perfectly with the gooey cheese and salty cured pork.