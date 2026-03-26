How To Tell If The Blueberries In Your Store-Bought Muffins Are Actually Fake

Picking up a carton of blueberry muffins or a box of muffin mix at the grocery store, it seems like it should be a no-brainer that the little blue dots in the pastry would be actual fruit. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Blueberries, in particular, are often replaced with imitation products that look and taste enough like the real thing to trick many shoppers, though most notice the artificial taste upon the first bite. For some advice on how to avoid accidentally dropping a box of artificial blueberry muffins into the shopping cart, we reached out to chef and content creator Violet Witchel.

"Brands can be sneaky about it," Witchel says with regard to hiding imitation blueberries in their products. According to her, the only surefire way to get to the truth is "checking the back label to see if real blueberries or flavoring agents are used." The ingredient list is your key to whether or not there is actually fruit in the baked goods. Muffin mixes with fake blueberries should have an imitation food label, indicating the fake ingredients, but you can always do the sleuthing yourself to be sure.

A good muffin mix or carton of blueberry muffins will have blueberries among the ingredient list without too many modifiers around it. They may be canned or dried, but they are blueberries. The lesser mixes, on the other hand, will have something like "artificial blueberry bits" listed, along with, in parentheses, a wide array of things like sugars, oils, flours, artificial flavors, and dyes.