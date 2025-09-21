Here's What The Imitation Label Actually Means In Grocery Store Code

You've surely seen them at the grocery store, products that look like, say, blueberry muffin mix, but in big letters to the side it specifically says, "imitation blueberries." Reading the ingredients, you can determine that the seemingly fruity component of the mix is actually made from a weird amalgamation of sugars, starches, dyes, and artificial flavors. But does this mean that all imitation products are made with such artificial ingredients? Not necessarily. In the U.S., the FDA requires products to be labeled as "imitation" if they resemble another food and are deemed to be nutritionally inferior by comparison.

While this does often apply to situations where things like real fruit are replaced by chemically-derived flavoring agents in little balls of colored starch, the true meaning is not quite so simple as the artificial-versus-real divide. In order to be considered nutritionally inferior, the substitute must contain lower quantities of a measurable essential nutrient when compared to the actual food. The term "measurable quantity," when used in these regulations, means 2% or more of the recommended daily intake, and "essential nutrient" refers to things like protein, vitamins, and minerals. Differences in caloric content and fat content are not subject to these same regulations.

But clearly this is not the whole story. When you look at the nutrition facts of vanilla extract and imitation vanilla extract side-by-side, neither contains measurable essential nutrients, according to FDA rules. So, what's the explanation for the other "imitation" products in the grocery store?