7 Imitation Foods Worth Eating And 7 You Should Avoid Completely

There are imposters lurking in your grocery store. And no, I'm not talking about those cute little "Among Us" characters. Rather, I'm talking about the numerous items in your grocery store with labels that don't match up to the products actually inside of them. No, this isn't a matter of someone forgetting to switch out the label gun. These products are purposefully being marketed toward you as something other than what they are — for better or worse.

Imitation foods are created for a variety of reasons. For example, in the case of plant-based alternatives like those for milk and butter, their name gives shoppers a reference to their animal-based equivalent and sets an expectation for what it should taste like. Other products, like "wasabi" and artificial vanilla, are cheaper alternatives to premium-priced products.

The benefits of these products — whether in terms of price, dietary suitability, or taste — can vary. Therefore, which imitation products are actually worth adding to your cart? I used my experience as a frugal shopper and food label sleuth to decide which imitation items are worth buying and which ones are better off left on the shelf.