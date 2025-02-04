The 5 Best And 6 Worst Milks For Frothing

The key to a perfect latte, macchiato, or cappuccino isn't just in the coffee — it's also in the milk. If you've ever wondered why some days your pitcher of milk froths perfectly and other days it just completely misses the mark, I've got the answer for you. In fact, it's almost certainly because of the type of milk you're using. Don't blame your frother for only producing big bubbles and no foam (although maybe you could use a few milk frother tips and tricks) — the type of milk matters much more than whether you've got a cheap handmade frother (my personal favorite) or the fanciest automatic milk wand in town.

As a former barista, I have worked with a lot of different milks — from heavy cream all the way to nondairy alternatives. There are some that froth really well, some that are consistently horrible, and some that are more controversial. Using my own personal experiences as well as that of the average home barista, I've come up with a list of the milks you can rely on for frothing and the milks that just don't do as well. You're also likely to see some milks that have more mixed opinions than others, just like how many professional baristas swear by oat milk but home coffee lovers can never get it to foam quite right — don't worry, we'll talk about why that is, too.