Starbucks is a global coffee chain phenomenon with over 40,000 stores worldwide. And while most may think of popular Starbucks drinks like the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, Iced Caramel Macchiato, or Pumpkin Spice Latte, we want to talk about the brand's best non-coffee beverages because there are most certainly those moments in life when you're not in the mood for a coffee, or you want a different flavor profile.

The chain offers a range of non-coffee drinks that are just as tasty and photo-worthy. We have recommendations that you can pull from based on your mood, whether you want a sipper that's hot, cold, sweet, herbal, fruity, or creamy. There's a bit of everything to suit your taste.

We pulled from our previous articles and roundups to determine the 18 best drinks at Starbucks that aren't coffee — we will discuss the beverage, the flavor profile, and any related information you need to decide if it's the one you want to order. After reading this, you'll find that Starbucks has a collection of delectable options that go beyond coffee. Switch up your standard drink order and find your new favorite beverage.

