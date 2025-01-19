The 18 Best Drinks At Starbucks That Aren't Coffee
Starbucks is a global coffee chain phenomenon with over 40,000 stores worldwide. And while most may think of popular Starbucks drinks like the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, Iced Caramel Macchiato, or Pumpkin Spice Latte, we want to talk about the brand's best non-coffee beverages because there are most certainly those moments in life when you're not in the mood for a coffee, or you want a different flavor profile.
The chain offers a range of non-coffee drinks that are just as tasty and photo-worthy. We have recommendations that you can pull from based on your mood, whether you want a sipper that's hot, cold, sweet, herbal, fruity, or creamy. There's a bit of everything to suit your taste.
We pulled from our previous articles and roundups to determine the 18 best drinks at Starbucks that aren't coffee — we will discuss the beverage, the flavor profile, and any related information you need to decide if it's the one you want to order. After reading this, you'll find that Starbucks has a collection of delectable options that go beyond coffee. Switch up your standard drink order and find your new favorite beverage.
Matcha Latte
The classic Matcha Latte is a green, no-frills beverage. Unlike some other matcha drinks at Starbucks (like the seasonal Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha), this drink is relatively simple. It is made with unsweetened matcha, milk, and classic syrup. Matcha is made of young green tea leaves that are ground into a smooth, fine powder. It can taste earthy, grassy, and slightly sweet on its own, but Starbucks mixes it with sweeteners and milk to give it that creamy boost.
It has 65 milligrams of caffeine so it's a solid alternative to a cup of coffee. You can get this hot or iced based on your preference or the season. The vibrant green hue makes a great photo while the taste is perfect for a calm morning or early afternoon. Try it with plant-based milk like coconut or almond, which is the Starbucks Matcha Latte hack to try if your drink is too foamy. The reason? Plant-based milk doesn't froth as much.
London Fog Tea Latte
The London Fog Tea Latte is like a warm embrace, a cozy and delightful blend of bergamot and milk with hints of lavender and vanilla. Easily one of our favorites, the drink is made with Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, and milk. It is the ideal choice when you want caffeine but no coffee; the drink has around 40 milligrams of caffeine, so it's enough to perk you up but not nearly as much as a shot of espresso.
You can get the London Fog Tea Latte in both hot and cold forms, making it a convertible drink based on your preference. But we recommend the hot version all year long. This drink is soothing, creamy, and fragrant. The beauty of it lies in the simplicity, but you can jazz it up by asking for two tea sachets for a stronger flavor. If you like a strong cup of tea or want to cure morning sickness, you should definitely try this.
Honey Citrus Mint Tea
The Honey Citrus Mint Tea is also known as the Medicine Ball from Starbucks. The latter name started as a customer-made creation that the brand ultimately added to the menu. This simplifies the ordering process because now you can get it by ordering it by its name, Honey Citrus Mint Tea, rather than keeping a note on your phone to remember what's in it.
It's not one magical tea bag, but multiple ingredients meshed together; the beverage is a blend of two tea bags — a citrus mint green tea and peach herbal tea — steamed lemonade, and honey blend syrup. The combination creates an epic minty, fruity, lightly tangy base with a sweetness that'll warm your soul. Order this concoction when you want a soothing, non-dairy, low-caffeine quencher. People usually order Honey Citrus Mint Tea when they feel under the weather but who's to say you can't drink it at any time?
Caramel Apple Spice
If you want the epitome of autumn in your cup, then try the Caramel Apple Spice. It's a hot and comforting mix of steamed apple juice, cinnamon syrup, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream. It's like the Starbucks version of a hot apple cider or a warm apple pie. This is our number one choice for caffeine-free Starbucks drinks, ideal when you want a pick-me-up at any point in the day. You won't get any caffeine jitters here.
While it seems like a fall or winter beverage, the ingredients are available year-round if you want to order it in the middle of July. It's quite sweet and makes an excellent dessert-like drink. Don't let the sugar content discourage you. It's certainly worth trying at least once in your life. You can slash the sugar content from 70 grams for the 16-ounce grande to 36 grams if you order the kids' 8-ounce size.
Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher
The Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade is one of our favorite Refreshers because it has the necessary depth of flavor that perfectly balances sweetness with some zesty notes. This is a unique drink that has an alluring layered appearance; it looks like something you would expect to see at a sit-down restaurant, not a Starbucks. The Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher is a tropical frozen drink so it's kind of like a mocktail or Dole Whip float with a slushy consistency.
It has notes of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple, strawberry puree, and lemonade. It may seem like an indulgent drink, but it's 160 calories for a grande. The flavors are balanced, and we're drawn to the reddish-pink and yellow presentation of this Refresher, which are major reasons why it's among the best drinks at Starbucks that aren't coffee.
Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher
The Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher is another light drink ideal for those who don't want to feel bogged down by the heaviness of cream or coffee. This has 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine, which is similar to the amount of caffeine in most popular soda drinks and just enough to act as a pick-me-up. We love this one because it is sweet and tart but not overly so on either note.
The drink is a blend of strawberry, passionfruit, and açaí flavors with the added zestiness of the sweet-sour lemonade. However, it has a homemade feel to it — like a refreshment you'd make yourself on a hot day as a way to cool off. This is mostly due to the freeze-dried strawberry pieces; the ingredient also brings a pop of texture and added flavor into your sips. Grab a Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher when you want a brighter version of lemonade with hints of berry.
Matcha Crème Frappuccino
If you want a more dressed-up version of matcha, we can recommend the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. This beverage has the same alluring green color and main ingredients as the latte version, but it's all blended with ice and then topped with sweetened whipped cream. It's usually made with whole milk, but you can customize it based on your milk preference with anything from 2% milk to soy milk.
Matcha Crème Frappuccino is a fun spin when you crave something different but not over-the-top with a bunch of flavors. It still attains creaminess from the milk, but it has the addition of texture and thickness from the blended ice. The slush-like consistency is refreshing when you want something that goes beyond an iced beverage. It's also an approachable beverage if you're not a fan of matcha by itself because it is toned down with syrup and whipped cream.
Vanilla Crème
The Vanilla Crème ranks high when you want a caffeine-free drink. We love having options, so it's nice that Starbucks offers a range of caffeine-free beverages, despite being best known for its coffee. It could compare to a caffeine-free latte, but obviously without the espresso. This frothy drink is made with steamed milk, vanilla syrup, and whipped cream.
It's a delicious choice for all ages, especially if your kids want something besides a hot chocolate. While this iteration is a Vanilla Crème, you can theoretically swap out the vanilla and use any type of Starbucks syrup available to create a custom drink. You could choose to get fewer pumps of vanilla if you want a lighter, less sweet flavor. This is a more straightforward beverage since it's made with only three components. Order the Vanilla Crème when you desire a drink that's simple but rich.
Mint Majesty
We consider the Mint Majesty tea to be among the finest caffeine-free drinks Starbucks has to offer. The beauty of the beverage lies in the simple combination of spearmint, peppermint, and lemon verbena. It has the soothing effects you'd expect in mint tea, but it still has a potent flavor. You get exactly what you order with this drink, and while it may not be to everyone's liking, we sure enjoy the minty freshness.
Drinking peppermint after dinner is actually a comforting way to end the evening as you digest your meal. So, drive to your local Starbucks, grab the Mint Majesty, and take a walk while it soothes you with each sip. Surprisingly, it has a deep amber hue, which almost acts as a disguise for the flavor, but the aroma is a clear giveaway.
Pink Drink
The Pink Drink made waves on social media and news outlets, making it a widespread choice for customers who want an eye-catching drink. It was once a secret menu item, but it became so beloved that Starbucks even turned it into a ready-to-drink beverage you can buy at grocery stores. Vibrant and colorful drinks such as this one are usually found in the Refresher category.
The name of the drink is mysterious, not revealing anything about itself. If you've pondered about what makes it pink, we have the answer: the combination of passionfruit and coconut milk is blended with a Strawberry Açaí Refresher base. This dairy-free drink is delicious and highly photogenic topped with freeze-dried strawberries. We love this quencher because it's reminiscent of strawberry ice cream or milkshake. It's joyful, smooth, and light. Although it feels like summertime placed inside of a cup, it's a fresh, fruity, and tropical choice and can be ordered all through the year.
Steamed Apple Juice
Steamed Apple Juice is easily one of the most no-frills drinks on this list. It's all in the name, and there's nothing extravagant added to it. There are no added ingredients and it's totally caffeine-free as it's solely made of apple juice. The beverage is hot and nostalgic and feels like you're taking a walk into an apple orchard on a misty afternoon. Although this drink is a top contender for kids, we think it's a solid option for people of all ages who don't prefer caffeine.
Admittedly, this is quite sweet (after all, it's juice) but it's a nice option when you want a change of pace from the other fruit-based drinks like Refreshers. Another thing that we love about the drink is the color. Who knew apple juice was so beautiful? Unless you want to drink a pint of hot apple juice, we recommend getting smaller 8-ounce sizes.
Iced Matcha Lemonade
We absolutely adore the Iced Matcha Lemonade. Although Starbucks offers several matcha-based drinks, we think this version makes a good drink if you're new to matcha or simply want something with a refreshing punch. The lemonade comes to the forefront and there's just a whiff of the green tea notes from matcha. It's not too strong or herbal, and it's deliciously sweet.
It's made with unsweetened matcha green tea, lemonade, classic syrup, and ice. Everything is shaken together to create this refreshing concoction. Although the standard comes with three pumps of syrup, you may customize the sweetness to your taste. It doesn't appear much different than the Matcha Latte at first, but as Iced Matcha Lemonade does not incorporate milk, you will get a lighter drink with a different consistency and texture. It will also deliver a bright and refreshing lemonade note.
Passion Tango Tea Lemonade
The classic passion tea certainly holds its own, but the Passion Tango Tea Lemonade beats it thanks to the refreshing taste. It has a bright and festive color that's slightly subdued with the addition of tangy lemonade. While the lemonade comes through the most, due to the infusion of hibiscus flowers, cinnamon, licorice root, lemongrass, and other ingredients, there are myriads of flavors mingling in the back.
Grab this drink when you want an easy sipper; it isn't heavy or overly floral, which is sometimes the case with hibiscus. But it's the lemonade that gives it an edge. We would suggest getting a larger size (preferably venti) because you won't want to stop once you taste that first sip. It's light, easy to drink, and has no caffeine, so you can get it any time of the day without fretting over the caffeine intake. This is among our favorite Starbucks tea drinks and we hope you'll give it a try.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
It wouldn't be right not to include the Chai Tea Latte in this list, but the iced version in particular. Though hot versions like Chai Latte and Chai Tea are spectacular tea-based drinks, this Iced Chai Tea Latte is our favorite. This beverage is ideal when you are partial to milky tea as it's made with 2% milk, chai pumps, and ice. The base of the drink is chai concentrate made with black tea infused with various warming spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. The spices mix and mingle with the milk, resulting in a sweet yet spiced beverage.
You may also augment it to your liking. For example, you can customize the milk with whole milk or heavy cream for richness. We highly recommend the dirty chai, which entails ordering it with a shot of espresso, specifically blond espresso roast. It's smooth and cozy even though it's cold. You'll know what we mean when you taste that first sip.
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is a no-frills classic, and we love this cocoa-forward version from Starbucks as it feels luxurious and soothing, with just the right level of sweetness. You can't go wrong with this timeless beverage made with steamed 2% milk, milk foam, mocha sauce, and whipped cream. It's also worth mentioning that the Starbucks version won over Dunkin' in the battle of which chain makes the better hot chocolate.
You can have it any time of the day or year. Sip it as a comforting early morning drink in winter or a rich nighttime sipper during summer. We especially love that you can customize the milk to your needs without impacting the flavor. Whether you use dairy-free milk, half-and-half for a breve, or opt for the standard 2%, there's so much of that chocolate sauce that it always comes out perfectly. People of all ages can order and enjoy this nostalgic drink. It never goes out of style!
Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade
If you like fruit-forward teas or peach-flavored products, then you're bound to appreciate the Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade. This drink is a harmonious mixture of peach-flavored juice, spearmint, lemon verbena, lemongrass, and lemonade as the star of the show. These delights get poured over ice for a marvelous sipper that you'll down immediately after sampling that first gulp. We think the tart lemonade and sweet peach work well to craft a refreshing drink ideal when you don't want a lot of caffeine — the combination comes in at around 30 milligrams of caffeine.
The color isn't the most captivating if you compare it to the more vibrant options on the Starbucks menu, but it doesn't matter because the flavor makes it stand out. Order this drink when you're in the mood for a flavorful, caffeine-light option that has the makings of a tea but still brings dimension.
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
Get the layered and indulgent Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino when you want something playful to sip on. This over-the-top libation doesn't have any espresso and is instead made of blended caramel syrup, milk, and ice. The chilly drink gets topped with rich caramel sauce, whipped cream, more caramel, and a caramel sugar crunch, effectively making it into a dessert in a cup.
If you love the sweet, salty, and buttery notes of caramel, this drink is the ideal choice for you. Because it is free of caffeine, it is a delectable treat to have in the evening if you're out with friends without worrying about staying up all night from coffee. However, don't confuse this version for the caffeine-laden espresso-based Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino that packs around 85 milligrams of caffeine per cup.
Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher
The bold-colored Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher made it to the top of our Starbucks Refreshers list because of its unbeatable tropical notes. It's a combination of lemonade, sweet mango, and dragonfruit flavors made from white grape juice and other natural flavors. The ingredients are shaken, poured over ice, and topped with real pieces of dragonfruit, which offers a stand-out textural component.
We are absolute fans of this flavor combination because it's tropical and bright; each component gets to shine without being overshadowed. This also has somewhere between 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine so you can get an energy boost without the intensity of an espresso. Though it's lighter than milk or cream-based drinks, it gives a tasty lift. This is the perfect non-coffee choice if you want something fresh, fruity, and sweet that gets some zesty tang from the refreshing lemonade.