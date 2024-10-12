The Starbucks Matcha Latte Hack To Try If Your Drink Is Too Foamy
The only thing better than a traditional matcha tea is a hot Starbucks Matcha Latte. A simple blend of Starbucks' unique matcha tea powder and steamed milk, this pretty green beverage is grassy and fragrant with a subtle sweetness. The problem is that it can occasionally be too foamy on the top, leaving you with a cup that's less than three quarters full when the froth eventually subsides. Luckily, there's a way to hack your way to more matcha by switching the regular milk for a non-dairy alternative that doesn't froth as keenly, such as almond, soy, or coconut milk. Much how the head on the surface of a beer is part of its textural identity, so, too, is the foam on top of matcha tea.
In fact, in Japan it's traditional for matcha to be frothed up on purpose with a special bamboo whisk (known as a chasen) that gives rise to a delicate, creamy, and clump-free foam. Matcha is particularly adept at foaming because it contains a compound called saponin that's often used as an emulsifier and foaming agent in the food industry. The high protein content in the milk, when combined with the saponin in the matcha, facilitates the production of the foam, while its rich fat content helps to trap the air bubbles for longer. Using plant-based milks, such as almond or coconut milk, results in less foam because these vegan-friendly alternatives typically have a lower protein and fat content than regular milk.
Coconut milk lends a Starbucks Matcha Latte an inviting nutty note
The other benefit of switching your dairy milk for coconut milk, in particular, is the delicious flavor combination. Coconut milk has an earthy, nutty taste that complements the vegetal quality of matcha and brings it to the fore. Plus, it has a creamy consistency that lends your Starbucks Matcha Latte plenty of comforting smoothness and body, making it an awesome substitute for creamers, heavy cream, and milk. Moreover, coconut milk (just like almond or soy milk) will still produce a froth due to its high fat content, albeit a smaller amount, which will suffuse your Matcha Latte with a tender mouthfeel and subtle fragrance.
Make it a point to mention to your Starbucks barista that you don't want heaps of foam on top of your store-bought drink when you place your order. They can then add more milk of your choice, prepare your drink as normal, and pour off any extra foam before decanting your latte into the cup. However, bear in mind that requesting more milk will result in a diluted matcha flavor. If you're making a DIY matcha latte at home, heat your plant-based milk in a pan or with a specialized appliance, like this milk frother available on Amazon. That way, you can create as much or as little milky foam as you like to pour over your prepared matcha tea. Then, use your leftover matcha in unexpected ways by adding it to cookies, waffles, and even churros.