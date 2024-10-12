The Starbucks Matcha Latte Hack To Try If Your Drink Is Too Foamy

The only thing better than a traditional matcha tea is a hot Starbucks Matcha Latte. A simple blend of Starbucks' unique matcha tea powder and steamed milk, this pretty green beverage is grassy and fragrant with a subtle sweetness. The problem is that it can occasionally be too foamy on the top, leaving you with a cup that's less than three quarters full when the froth eventually subsides. Luckily, there's a way to hack your way to more matcha by switching the regular milk for a non-dairy alternative that doesn't froth as keenly, such as almond, soy, or coconut milk. Much how the head on the surface of a beer is part of its textural identity, so, too, is the foam on top of matcha tea.

In fact, in Japan it's traditional for matcha to be frothed up on purpose with a special bamboo whisk (known as a chasen) that gives rise to a delicate, creamy, and clump-free foam. Matcha is particularly adept at foaming because it contains a compound called saponin that's often used as an emulsifier and foaming agent in the food industry. The high protein content in the milk, when combined with the saponin in the matcha, facilitates the production of the foam, while its rich fat content helps to trap the air bubbles for longer. Using plant-based milks, such as almond or coconut milk, results in less foam because these vegan-friendly alternatives typically have a lower protein and fat content than regular milk.