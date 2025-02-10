Egg Prices Got You Scrambling? Here's 3 Substitutes To Use In Your Cake Mix

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Unfortunately for grocery prices, it's the chicken, which is currently under threat from the H5N1 strain of bird flu. According to the USDA, over 13 million birds in the U.S. have died or been culled since December 2024, leading to a nationwide shortage of eggs. As suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, shoppers are noticing empty shelves, Waffle House is charging 50 cents more per egg, and prices have risen sharply. As confirmed by data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and NIQ consumer research group, respectively, they went up from $3.65 in November to $5.29 in January.

The problem is that eggs are a staple in many of our homes, and when it comes to baking cakes, they're particularly hard to replace. That's because they don't do just one thing. First, they help bind the dry ingredients together. Second, they trap air bubbles when you beat them, adding volume to the batter. And third, they provide a lot of moisture, making each bite of cake more enjoyable. Still, they're going to be harder (or more expensive) to come by for the foreseeable future. So we've put together a list of substitutes to try the next time you're making cake with a boxed mix.