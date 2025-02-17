The Problem With Costco's Bakery Bagels, According To Customers

Costco's Kirkland Signature bagels are a staple for many shoppers — crusty on the outside, soft yet sturdy on the inside, and available in a bulk deal that's hard to pass up. But if you've ever grabbed a dozen, you might've noticed they don't seem to last as long as the ones from the grocery store — at least, not without a little planning.

Some customers have pointed out that these bagels tend to mold faster than expected. The reason? No preservatives. Like homemade bagels, Costco's are baked fresh in-house rather than mass-produced to sit on shelves for weeks, which means they have a shorter lifespan. That might sound like a downside, but for many, it's actually a selling point. More people are seeking out foods with fewer additives, and these bagels fit the bill.

The only catch? You'll need a game plan to keep them at peak quality. If you've ever had to toss out half a bag before you could enjoy them all, don't worry — there's an easy way to store them so they stay bakery-fresh without the waste.