The Problem With Costco's Bakery Bagels, According To Customers
Costco's Kirkland Signature bagels are a staple for many shoppers — crusty on the outside, soft yet sturdy on the inside, and available in a bulk deal that's hard to pass up. But if you've ever grabbed a dozen, you might've noticed they don't seem to last as long as the ones from the grocery store — at least, not without a little planning.
Some customers have pointed out that these bagels tend to mold faster than expected. The reason? No preservatives. Like homemade bagels, Costco's are baked fresh in-house rather than mass-produced to sit on shelves for weeks, which means they have a shorter lifespan. That might sound like a downside, but for many, it's actually a selling point. More people are seeking out foods with fewer additives, and these bagels fit the bill.
The only catch? You'll need a game plan to keep them at peak quality. If you've ever had to toss out half a bag before you could enjoy them all, don't worry — there's an easy way to store them so they stay bakery-fresh without the waste.
No more wasted bagels
The best way to lengthen the life span of hour Costco bagels is simple — freeze them. Real Simple recommends slicing them in half first (because no one wants to wrestle with a whole, frozen solid bagel), wrapping each piece individually, and storing them in an airtight bag. If done coirrectly, they'll stay fresh for up to four months.
When it's time to eat, there are a few ways to defrost your bagels. One of the best ways to bring a frozen bagel back to life is to skip the microwave and use the oven. Just sprinkle a little water on top and warm it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 5–10 minutes. That little bit of steam works wonders, reviving that fresh, chewy texture like it just came from the bakery.
And if you've ever thought about just cutting off the moldy spots and eating the rest — don't. The USDA warns that mold on bread isn't just on the surface; it spreads deeper, even if you can't see it. So unless you're in the mood for an invisible science experiment, it's best to store your bagels properly from the start.