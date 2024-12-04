4 Easy Ways To Defrost Your Frozen Bagels
Who doesn't enjoy a good bagel? Topped with lox and cream cheese or a fresh summer tomato, there's really no going wrong — that is, unless the bagel itself isn't up to par. In Tasting Table's ranking of store bought bagels, our taste tester found that the best one came frozen. It makes sense, considering that the mass produced bagels you find elsewhere are made to be stored on the shelves for long periods of time and, in turn, rely on preservatives that alter their taste and texture. Meanwhile, frozen bagels are made just like they'd be if you bought them fresh, with their peak flavor and chew already locked in. All you need to do is defrost them.
Whether you got your bagels from the grocery store freezer, you recently brought them back from your trip to New York City or Montreal, or you waited an hour for some of Los Angeles's best bagels, frozen is always the way to go. When the time comes to reheat one or all of them, they essentially get re-baked right there inside of your kitchen. Because of this, your frozen bagel comes out with all the same crunch, tanginess, and chew as it would if you got it fresh from your favorite bagel shop. But that all depends on the method in which you defrost them. From the countertop to the microwave and from the big oven to the toaster oven, there are pros and cons to each.
Thawing your bagels on the counter is a must, whether it's your first step or your only one
One of the easiest ways to defrost your frozen bagels is to simply leave them to thaw on your countertop. The obvious pro to this method is that it takes virtually no effort on your part — just patience or good timing. Left in a cool, dry place overnight, you can wake up in the morning to fresh, ready to eat bagels without any toasting necessary. That is, unless you prefer them toasted. Completely thawing your bagels on the counter is ideal for those who prefer an un-toasted bagel with the same chew as one that was made fresh.
For those who like their bagels toasted or even charred, leaving your bagels on the counter is more of a preliminary step. While you could always take your frozen bagel and throw it straight into the microwave, oven, or toaster oven, some bagel bakers actually recommend leaving your frozen bagels on the counter for at least 15-20 minutes prior to toasting or baking them. The exposure to the air helps to restore the proper consistency throughout the bagel, resulting in a better overall texture than you would get if you would've gone straight for the oven. All in all, thawing your frozen bagels on the counter is a good tip if you're hosting a brunch or serving them to guests — providing everyone the option to go toasted or un-toasted. But if you're using it as a preliminary step, your next move will be imperative.
The microwave might be convenient, but it can be destructive for your bagels
Some people might tell you to throw your frozen bagel in the microwave for 30 seconds or so, but those people likely have no respect for bagels at all — or any bread for that matter, because it's one of the 18 things you should never put in a microwave. These appliances are built for convenience, warming up your food as quickly as possible by giving the water molecules within a blast of heat and, eventually, drawing them out. This can only result in a dry bagel, but it gets a lot worse.
Because bagels (and all breads, really) are also made from flour (an ingredient that contains sugary starch), the sugars also melt with the heat of the microwave and recrystallize as your bagel cools back down. So while your bagel might come out soft and fluffy at first, when those sugars harden again, your bagel won't just be dry, it will also be tough. Of all the ways you can defrost your bagel, the microwave is easily the worst. Unless you plan on scarfing down your bagel before it cools (and eventually hardens to oblivion), the microwave defrosting method should only be reserved for emergency situations. Even then, you won't get the same crust you'd get from any of the other heating methods and it won't be worth any of the time you save.
Defrosting your bagels in the oven is time consuming, but the results are worth it
Aside from letting your bagels thaw on the counter, the oven might be the most time consuming method for defrosting bagels, but the results are more than worth it. Taken straight from the bag and allowed some time to air out on the countertop while your oven preheats, your frozen bagels will be completely defrosted in about 8-12 minutes depending on your oven and the size of your bagels. Defrosted or not, you'll still want to heat up your oven, but instead of leaving them in for 10-15 minutes, a pre-defrosted bagel will only need is about 4 minutes in the oven.
The other option is to actually place your frozen bagels inside of your oven as it preheats, which will slowly defrost them before toasting them. But if they're not looking toasted enough in the end, you could also use the bagel baking trick of cranking up the heat — just be sure to keep an eye on them so that they don't burn. Seeing as all bagels are baked in the oven in the first place, it makes sense why the oven would yield you the best results from frozen too. This method results in the same crunch, chew, and char as the freshest New York bagels of your dreams. You can even do them in batches, making it a perfect option for when you're hosting too.
Toaster ovens provide the perfect middle ground for defrosting bagels
Between the microwave and the oven, the toaster oven is the perfect middle ground between saving time and achieving the freshest possible results with your frozen bagels. For one, the preheating time will be significantly shorter for the simple fact that it's smaller than your full size oven. But your toaster oven will also cook low and slow enough to defrost your bagels from the inside without burning them on the outside — leaving them with a nice, crunchy crust for you to bite into.
Times will vary depending on your machine, but you can almost always assume that cooking with a toaster oven will be quicker than your regular oven. You can put your bagels in directly from the freezer to defrost them while your toaster oven preheats, let them thaw a bit on the counter first, or pop them in after they've completely defrosted overnight. At any rate, your toaster oven will yield results similar to your regular oven in less time, making it an ideal defrosting option. On the other hand, the pro of the toaster oven is also its con, as its smaller, more compact size prevents you from preparing multiple batches of bagels at a time. But for working singles or students, it's the perfect option for getting out the door in the morning a bit faster — fresh bagel in hand.