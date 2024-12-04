4 Easy Ways To Defrost Your Frozen Bagels

Who doesn't enjoy a good bagel? Topped with lox and cream cheese or a fresh summer tomato, there's really no going wrong — that is, unless the bagel itself isn't up to par. In Tasting Table's ranking of store bought bagels, our taste tester found that the best one came frozen. It makes sense, considering that the mass produced bagels you find elsewhere are made to be stored on the shelves for long periods of time and, in turn, rely on preservatives that alter their taste and texture. Meanwhile, frozen bagels are made just like they'd be if you bought them fresh, with their peak flavor and chew already locked in. All you need to do is defrost them.

Advertisement

Whether you got your bagels from the grocery store freezer, you recently brought them back from your trip to New York City or Montreal, or you waited an hour for some of Los Angeles's best bagels, frozen is always the way to go. When the time comes to reheat one or all of them, they essentially get re-baked right there inside of your kitchen. Because of this, your frozen bagel comes out with all the same crunch, tanginess, and chew as it would if you got it fresh from your favorite bagel shop. But that all depends on the method in which you defrost them. From the countertop to the microwave and from the big oven to the toaster oven, there are pros and cons to each.