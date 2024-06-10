This Baking Trick Is Key To Making New York-Style Bagels At Home

Ask a New Yorker where the best bagels in the world are, and they'll tell you with gusto: New York and nowhere else. It may come off as just an opinion — leave it to a New Yorker to tell you why New York is home to so many "best of" food items — but this time, there's science to back it up. The reason that's most often deployed as why New York bagels are the best is the water. According to a video produced by the American Chemical Society, the lower concentration of calcium and magnesium in New York tap water makes it softer, and softer water impacts how the gluten acts in the dough. However, that's not the only reason why New York bagels reign supreme.

There are two steps that set a New York bagel apart: boiling and baking. Boiling is non-negotiable — boiling the bagels gelatinizes the starches in the dough, resulting in the texture you're accustomed to, which is thick and glossy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Additionally, barley malt syrup in the water provides that signature golden hue.

Now, we bake. New York bagels are often baked on water-soaked, burlap-lined cedar or pine boards, which keep the bagels moist. The moisture keeps the bagels cool throughout the baking process while also adding a cross-section to the bottom. The bagels are then flipped off the boards and onto the hot oven floor midway through baking to allow the bottom to crisp up.