I Waited An Hour To Try LA's Best Bagel... And I Hate To Say It Was Worth It

Driven by follower counts, internet virality, and unsolicited name drops, the "hype eats" culture that categorizes the Los Angeles food scene is not much different than other social aspects of the city. It's enough for most people, whether they're Los Angeles natives or West Coast converts, to roll their eyes. Even I, a relatively neutral Chicagoan, can admit I've made my own judgments — and this was certainly true for a certain bagel shop I came across on Instagram called Courage Bagels.

Known for some of the best bagels in Los Angeles, Courage Bagels looks good on the 'gram. The perfectly charred bagels topped with colorful, California produce and lox photograph like a dream, but the line that wraps around the block and down Virgil Ave to the shop's small corner window every Thursday-Monday is just another example of how otherworldly the LA food scene is. Apparently, unless you know somebody, you'll even have to wait in line for a bagel in this city. For a long time, I told myself that no bagel could be worth standing around for, but on my recent trip to the city of Angels, I decided to do it anyway.

To my surprise, Courage Bagels was the antithesis to all my preconceived notions — and as soon as I bit into my fresh, chewy, crunchy, everything bagel loaded with bright red, local tomatoes and house-made cashew cream cheese, the hour I spent waiting in line felt obsolete. In fact, I was ready to do it all over again the next weekend.