The Major Bakery Change Costco Is Planning In 2026

Costco's bakery is home to some of the best store-bought cakes around. Yet if you want to order a custom Costco cake for a special occasion, you have to go into your local warehouse in person and fill out a paper form by hand. That is all changing this year. During the December 11, 2025 Costco Q1 2026 earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris outlined plans for one of the most exciting changes coming to Costco in 2026: the ability to order custom cakes through the Costco app.

The existing process for ordering a custom cake at Costco requires members to visit a warehouse, fill out a form, and drop it in a box in the bakery. They would then have to come back on the date of their choice to pick up their cake. However, there wasn't any clear or good system in place that made it easy for customers to follow up on their order, or even confirm that the bakery had received it and that it was going to be ready on the correct day.

During the call, Vachris confirmed that members found the existing process to be "a little bit clunky" and that it'd be "moving to a digital state." In fact, one of the biggest things Costco shoppers say they want to change about the bakery is the ability to order cakes online. Busy members don't want to have to go all the way to the warehouse just to place a custom cake order, especially if they are ordering it for a special occasion or party. Fortunately, that won't be the case for much longer.