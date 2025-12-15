What US Costco Shoppers Want To Change About The Bakery Selections
While browsing Costco's displays of delicious chocolate cakes and pecan pies, American shoppers have come to realize that not all Costco bakery selections are created equal. The international items shoppers want to try in the U.S. include different flavors of coffee cake, French butter madeleines, mini crodots, marble bread, and mini walnut pies — items that have proven to be tricky to track down in the States. "I wish Costco USA would try to rotate their pastries and cakes with their international sites. So we can try different things. I mean they already have the in-house expertise," suggested one Redditor.
International Costco stores are cranking out uniquely tempting recipes, like Belgian chocolate shortbread in the United Kingdom, toffee chocolate chip cookies and peaches and cream coffee cake in Canada, and mud cake in Australia. Understandably, American netizens catching evidence of these treats online are drooling. In a Reddit r/Costco thread, one Redditor complained, "Was excited until I saw it was another country," upon seeing the bakery treats teased online. "Why does Canada get all the cool bakery stuff?" added another.
Adding Costco to your travel itinerary
While many Costco products arrive at stores frozen, dedicated workers make fresh bakery items right in the warehouse — including international selections. Head to the bakery in Taiwan, and Costco delights shoppers with layered rolls that offer butter and chocolate flavors, pistachio cream choux, and individual portions of Thai milk tea puffs. "It looks like heaven. I would want to buy everything," commented an envious TikTok user. In Korea, Costco bakeries sell packages of buns filled with cream and red bean paste and packages of grapefruit and orange cake. In China, Costco members can place coconut and tea roll cakes and matcha cream choux into shopping carts.
While some of Costco's international items have managed to appear on shelves in American stores, many of these regional specialties remain out of reach. As Japanese shoppers choose from apple upside-down cakes, croissant bretzels, and triple cheese tarts, Americans are having to devise copycat recipes to experience the treats for themselves. For culinary enthusiasts with upcoming international holidays scheduled, a trip to Costco may not have been on the original list of things to do when overseas, but a visit to Costco might be warranted during your next trip.