What US Costco Shoppers Want To Change About The Bakery Selections

While browsing Costco's displays of delicious chocolate cakes and pecan pies, American shoppers have come to realize that not all Costco bakery selections are created equal. The international items shoppers want to try in the U.S. include different flavors of coffee cake, French butter madeleines, mini crodots, marble bread, and mini walnut pies — items that have proven to be tricky to track down in the States. "I wish Costco USA would try to rotate their pastries and cakes with their international sites. So we can try different things. I mean they already have the in-house expertise," suggested one Redditor.

International Costco stores are cranking out uniquely tempting recipes, like Belgian chocolate shortbread in the United Kingdom, toffee chocolate chip cookies and peaches and cream coffee cake in Canada, and mud cake in Australia. Understandably, American netizens catching evidence of these treats online are drooling. In a Reddit r/Costco thread, one Redditor complained, "Was excited until I saw it was another country," upon seeing the bakery treats teased online. "Why does Canada get all the cool bakery stuff?" added another.