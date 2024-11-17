Salted Caramel Apple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

An upside-down cake's appeal lies in how pretty it looks, so you'll want to take every precaution to make sure that it doesn't stick to the pan. This starts with not only greasing the pan but lining it with paper and greasing that, too. (Because the pan liner is entirely covered with batter, it's okay to use wax paper instead of parchment, although this material can't be exposed to direct heat.) It's also important to flip it at just the right time — the pan needs to be cool enough to handle, but the cake must still be warm. When you flip, do so as quickly as possible, since this will help to keep the cake intact.

What can you do if the cake still gets stuck? If you've left it too long and the cake has cooled down, try applying a little warmth to the bottom of the pan by wrapping it in a towel soaked in hot water and leaving it there for 15 minutes. If that doesn't work, you can always go the opposite route and place a bowl of ice cubes atop the upside-down pan. Even if worst comes to worst and you wind up having to pry the cake out of the pan, there's one more way to save the day: whipped cream, and plenty of it. Whipped cream hides all flaws and tastes great, too.