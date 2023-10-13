Fig Upside-Down Cake With Bay Leaf Caramel

The classic pineapple upside-down cake, with its iconic ring of caramelized pineapples, has been a beloved dessert for generations. Traditionally made in a skillet or round cake pan, this cake features a buttery, brown sugar syrup base that, when baked, caramelizes the pineapples placed atop it. After baking, the cake is inverted, revealing the beautifully arranged fruit in all its glistening glory. The cake itself is usually a simple and fluffy vanilla-based sponge that doesn't overwhelm the pineapple.

The beauty of the upside-down cake format is its adaptability. You can freely exchange the pineapple for other fruits. Figs, for instance, have a natural sweetness and a jam-like consistency when baked, which works beautifully with the caramel base. Recipe developer Taylor Murray created a fig upside-down cake that has a brown sugar caramel infused with bay leaves to add an herbal note to this sweet dessert.