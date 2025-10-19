The One Store-Bought Bakery Chocolate Cake That Easily Knocks The Rest Out Of The Park

The world of cakes is one that's full of opportunity. There are endless flavors, frosting types, and tier counts, and pretty much any design you can dream of can be brought to life if you find the right baker. And while there are some occasions where you want all of the bells and whistles, there are other times where all you need is a good old grocery store cake. And if chocolate is what you're after, we have just the store for you: Costco.

Sure, a chocolate cake might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of the wholesale club, but Costco's Chocolate Fudge Cake could beat out any Kirkland sweet snack or $5 rotisserie chicken. In fact, we tested seven store-bought chocolate cakes, and Costco's version knocked every other one out of the park. Our tester was actually shocked by how good it was.

It tasted rich, flavorful, and perfectly moist with a pleasant heaviness that you typically search for in a fudge cake. The frosting was sweet but not overpowering, and it was perfectly portioned between each of the four layers of cake. The cocoa notes were pronounced, but there was no bitterness, and you could easily feed a crowd with the portion size — a win on all fronts in our books.