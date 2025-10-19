The One Store-Bought Bakery Chocolate Cake That Easily Knocks The Rest Out Of The Park
The world of cakes is one that's full of opportunity. There are endless flavors, frosting types, and tier counts, and pretty much any design you can dream of can be brought to life if you find the right baker. And while there are some occasions where you want all of the bells and whistles, there are other times where all you need is a good old grocery store cake. And if chocolate is what you're after, we have just the store for you: Costco.
Sure, a chocolate cake might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of the wholesale club, but Costco's Chocolate Fudge Cake could beat out any Kirkland sweet snack or $5 rotisserie chicken. In fact, we tested seven store-bought chocolate cakes, and Costco's version knocked every other one out of the park. Our tester was actually shocked by how good it was.
It tasted rich, flavorful, and perfectly moist with a pleasant heaviness that you typically search for in a fudge cake. The frosting was sweet but not overpowering, and it was perfectly portioned between each of the four layers of cake. The cocoa notes were pronounced, but there was no bitterness, and you could easily feed a crowd with the portion size — a win on all fronts in our books.
Back by popular demand?
Our tester managed to nab the very last fudge cake at their local store, and they couldn't find any option to buy the cake online. This might be because the Chocolate Fudge Cake is a new item, although many believe it's actually an old fan favorite making a reappearance.
Costco was previously known for its All-American Chocolate Cake, which has been listed as out of stock on its website for some time. The cake was almost identical to the Chocolate Fudge Cake, but with chocolate shavings and a different frosting design. People who have gotten a hold of the new cake are taking to social media to discuss the similarities, while others are still trying to get their hands on it. Laura Lamb, who made a video about the cake that's gotten thousands of views online, said she waited "five long years" for the All American Cake to return, and is "convinced" this one is the same.
People have noted how moist the cake is, and many have compared it to the famous cake from "Matilda." One Reddit user said it was the "best part" of an event they recently attended, while others have called it "a total hit." Someone even said they "devoured" it in one sitting. A few Costco employees have commented online that the cakes are, in fact, made the same way, which has delighted fans. If you can get your hands on it, people recommend it with a big glass of milk!