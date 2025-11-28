The 10 Discontinued Costco Bakery Items We Miss The Most

There is nothing quite like a trip to Costco. Seemingly always crowded, it's a wholesale wonderland that still manages to feel like a personal experience. All those free samples, remember? It's a place that has shelf after shelf of what you want and probably more than you need. With amazing deals on everything from laptop computers to luggage, cookies to fresh mushrooms, clothes to chips and snacks, this billion dollar company never does anything by halves.

Because it is a company that is constantly on the look out for new inventory that its customers will love, there are always a few items that, like it or not, end up being discontinued. More often than not, they are not discontinued because people necessarily hated them or didn't buy them. Sometimes it's because the inventory was seasonal, there were limited quantities or contracts ran out. Costco is always seeking to keep its items new and fresh as well as the most cost effective for its customers as possible.

One place this happens quite often is in the Costco bakery. The Costco bakeries are a busy place and new bakery items are always being introduced. There is always something interesting and tasty to try. But there are a few lost treats that haven't reappeared that will always have a place in our hearts. Here are some bakery items that perhaps we can only hope may return one day.