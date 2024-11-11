Easy Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Dinner Rolls

If you're a beginner bread baker, checking out the yeast options at your local supermarket can be overwhelming. There are several varieties of yeast available, from active dry and instant to fast-rising and even fresh yeast cakes in the refrigerated section. Choosing one can be a challenge if you don't know the difference them.

In short, yeast will help your rolls rise and offer the wonderful scents and flavors we associate with bread. Each type of yeast works a little differently, but the common purpose, to create light, fluffy rolls, is the same.

"When you're making dinner rolls at home, you should use the type of yeast that you're most comfortable with or have on hand," says chef Melissa Weller. In other words, just like how an important dinner party isn't the best time to experiment with new recipes, making dinner rolls for the holidays isn't the time try a new yeast. Weller recommends dried yeast for home baking but asserts that "one is not better than the other. They are just different, but can be used interchangeably."

Keep in mind that active dry yeast will take longer to rise than instant yeast. Some bakers also notice a difference in the level of yeasty flavor in dinner rolls and other breads, depending on the yeast they use.