18 Delicious Recipes That Make Garlic The Star

Humans have been eating garlic for avery long time. In fact, there is evidence to suggest that it was being cultivated in India and Egypt as far back as 5,000 years ago. The vegetable has firmly stood the test of time. According to Mordor Intelligence, in 2025, the garlic market was valued at more than $38 billion. So, basically, there are a lot of garlic lovers on the planet.

It's not surprising that garlic is so beloved. When roasted, it has a mild, nutty flavor that brings a pleasant sweetness to various dishes. Garlic can also be enjoyed raw, but the flavor is far more pungent and strong. Top tip: If you prefer a milder garlicky flavor, leave the cloves whole when you're cooking. Want to release all of that powerful flavor? Mince it or crush it to break down the cell walls.

Garlic is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients, but it goes particularly well with vegetables, pasta, and bread. Learn how to make garlic the star of your cooking with the delicious recipes below. Just maybe pop a mint when you're done, because it's about to get seriously garlicky.