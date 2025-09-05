18 Delicious Recipes That Make Garlic The Star
Humans have been eating garlic for avery long time. In fact, there is evidence to suggest that it was being cultivated in India and Egypt as far back as 5,000 years ago. The vegetable has firmly stood the test of time. According to Mordor Intelligence, in 2025, the garlic market was valued at more than $38 billion. So, basically, there are a lot of garlic lovers on the planet.
It's not surprising that garlic is so beloved. When roasted, it has a mild, nutty flavor that brings a pleasant sweetness to various dishes. Garlic can also be enjoyed raw, but the flavor is far more pungent and strong. Top tip: If you prefer a milder garlicky flavor, leave the cloves whole when you're cooking. Want to release all of that powerful flavor? Mince it or crush it to break down the cell walls.
Garlic is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients, but it goes particularly well with vegetables, pasta, and bread. Learn how to make garlic the star of your cooking with the delicious recipes below. Just maybe pop a mint when you're done, because it's about to get seriously garlicky.
Homemade Garlic Bread
If you're making pasta for dinner, homemade garlic bread is an absolute must. This recipe is perfectly crispy, crunchy, buttery, and well, garlicky. In fact, maybe consider doubling the ingredients, because it's guaranteed to be a hit around the dinner table. One of the key ingredients is the sprinkling of Parmesan cheese on top, which helps to bring an extra level of umami to the dish. To make it plant-based, just swap out the Parmesan for a dairy-free alternative or nutritional yeast. You can also swap the butter for a vegan spread.
Recipe: Homemade Garlic Bread
Creamy Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
These creamy, garlicky, mashed red potatoes are not just delicious and easy to whip up quickly, but they're also incredibly versatile. They go with everything, from seafood to salad and grilled meat, so make sure to bookmark the recipe for the next time you're stuck for side dish ideas. Another great thing about this dish? You probably have most of the ingredients — potatoes, butter, sour cream, and milk — already in the kitchen.
3-Ingredient Garlic Butter
Some things just work better together. Think: whiskey and coke, salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly, and garlic and butter. If you have any doubts about the last pairing, let this easy and tasty recipe change your mind. It comes together with just three ingredients — a few garlic cloves, butter, and some parsley to freshness and a hint of earthy flavor. This versatile spread tastes delicious on everything, including roasted vegetables, bread, and seafood.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Garlic Butter
Roasted Garlic Focaccia (With Lots of Olive Oil)
Focaccia is arguably one of the best and most popular types of Italian bread. You'll find it served in most Italian restaurants and bakeries, but with the help of this simple recipe, you can also make delicious focaccia from scratch. It's so easy, it doesn't even require any kneading. Just mix the ingredients, fold, and bake. That's it. The mouthwatering flavor in this focaccia version comes from roasted garlic, plenty of olive oil, and a few sprigs of rosemary.
Ultra-Garlicky Toum
If you haven't tried toum before, let this be your sign to give it a go. It's a simple yet flavor-packed paste from Lebanon, made with a combination of pureed garlic (lots and lots of pureed garlic), lemon juice, oil (neutral is best, like vegetable or canola oil), and some salt. The ingredients are blitzed in a food processor, until the mix turns into a fragrant paste. Enjoy it with some pita, roasted vegetables, or as part of a larger mezze spread.
Recipe: Ultra-Garlicky Toum
Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
When you're not sure what to cook, noodles are always a good idea. They're comforting, filling, and easy, which makes them the perfect choice for solo dinners. But, of course, you need to add some flavor. Enter: garlic butter. It's creamy, delicious, and it will coat your noodles beautifully. If you want a little more sustenance, this noodle recipe goes perfectly chickpeas, steamed greens, or shrimps.
Recipe: Creamy Garlic Butter Noodles
Classic Buttery Garlic Knots
Sure, garlic bread is a great companion for pasta. But if you want something different, these buttery garlic knots are another tasty choice. They're doughy, tender, and packed with flavor, mainly thanks to the topping of olive oil, minced garlic, parsley, butter, and Parmesan cheese. These garlic knots are not just perfect for pasta. Pair them with salads or steak, but you can also serve them with a flavorful marinara sauce and eat them as a savory snack.
Recipe: Classic Buttery Garlic Knots
20-Minute Spaghettini With Garlic Butter Sauce
Spaghettini is a pasta shape that's slightly thinner than the classic spaghetti. Luckily, this means it is even quicker to cook. Because it's so thin and delicate, this pasta works particularly well with light, creamy sauces, like garlic butter. Check out this recipe for spaghettini with garlic butter sauce that comes together with just six ingredients and in less than 20 minutes, making it the ideal busy weeknight staple.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
Sweet, nutty, crispy, and garlicky — this recipe ticks all the boxes for a delicious, crowd-pleasing side dish. In fact, it's the perfect way to level up broccoli and take it from an average portion of greens to a dish worthy of a main status. The key to the flavor is caramelized garlic, which comes from roasting a bulb in the oven for around 35 minutes until it's brown and soft. Then, all you need is a little oil, some Parmesan, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Garlicky perfection.
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
Broccoli isn't the only vegetable that can be leveled up by a little bit of garlic. This recipe shows how to turn Brussels sprouts into a standout dish of your next dinner by simply combining them with some melted butter, lots of garlic, and a little bit of salt. Brussels sprouts have a tendency to taste slightly bitter, but combining them with butter and potently flavored garlic can help to balance this out.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus
If you want to upgrade your dip game, this hummus recipe is worth your attention. Thanks to the pumpkin puree, maple syrup, roasted garlic, and cayenne pepper, this hummus is a creamy, balanced blend of smoky and earthy flavors. This recipe is particularly suited for fall, but, if you can't get enough of the taste, you can enjoy it all year round. Serve with a crusty baguette, crunchy vegetable sticks, or warm pita.
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus
Roasted Garlic Tomato Lentil Bowls
Roasted garlic and roasted tomato are a match made in heaven. Why? Because the sweet acidity of the tomato and the umami earthiness of the garlic complement each other beautifully. That's why you'll often find these two ingredients paired together, just as they are in this recipe for hearty, nourishing lentil bowls. Not only is this dish full of flavor, but it's also an easy make-ahead lunch that's packed with nutrients, mainly thanks to all of the leafy greens, herbs, legumes, and vegetables.
Sauteed Fennel With Garlic
Fennel has been eaten in Greece since ancient times. It's not surprising that it's a long-held favorite: It has a mild, fresh, anise-like flavor, and when cooked, it develops a soft and tender texture. Learn how to prepare the vegetable for yourself by following this recipe for sauteed fennel with garlic, which was adapted from "Greece: The Cookbook," by Vefa Alexiadou. It's the perfect use of garlic, which is fried with fennel until aromatic and golden brown, and it's then combined with tomato juice, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.
Recipe: Sauteed Fennel With Garlic
Lemon Garlic Green Beans
Green beans are an incredibly versatile vegetable. You can roast, stir fry, or saute the beans, and you can combine them with virtually any flavor pairing you're craving. But one of the best ingredients to pair it with has to be garlic. It brings a delicious depth of flavor and helps to bring out the sweet, earthy notes of the vegetable. This tasty recipe also brings in lemon for a little extra zest, as well as butter and a simple seasoning of salt and pepper.
Recipe: Lemon Garlic Green Beans
Garlic Shrimp Pasta With Tomato Sauce
This pasta dish is incredibly easy to whip up, but it's full of flavor. It features a rich tomato sauce, some spicy, chile-infused butter, and plenty of garlic and fresh herbs. Shrimps bring a nice, tender texture to the dish and their signature flavor. If you don't eat seafood, you can swap them with some plant-based shrimp, tofu, or king oyster mushrooms that can provide a similar texture.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus
We are yet to meet a vegetable that garlic doesn't like. This time, it's time for asparagus. This easy recipe will walk you through and teach you how to get the best flavor out of this simple veggie by combining it with creamy garlic-infused butter, olive oil, and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. The key to the tender texture and rich flavor is to pan-fry the garlic and asparagus in butter, before you sprinkle them with Parmesan and roast for around 10 minutes.
Mushroom And Roasted Garlic Risotto
We've had a few pasta dishes, and now it's time for risotto. This northern Italian dish, best made with arborio rice, is the perfect canvas for strong flavors, like umami-rich roasted garlic and mushrooms. That's why this recipe works so well. The mushrooms bring a nutty, earthy element, while the garlic is roasted so it can introduce sweet and caramelized flavors. Herbs, like fresh basil and thyme, as well as white wine, stock, onions, and Parmesan bring extra depth to this classic dish.
Easy Garlic And Herb Breadsticks
Of course, it's easy to pick up a pack of breadsticks from the store, but arguably, they will never taste as good as when they're made from scratch. This recipe will guide you through the process of making your own garlicky, herb-laden breadsticks that use just a few, simple ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. They're best served warm, with lots of flaky sea salt and a rich tomato marinara dip.
Recipe: Easy Garlic And Herb Breadsticks