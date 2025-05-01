You can never go wrong with a spaghetti dish. Whether it's for a quick mealtime or a luxurious dinner party main, you and your guests will always be satisfied when spaghetti is on the menu. If you are looking for a new recipe to serve up on spaghetti night, we recommend this garlic shrimp pasta with tomato sauce recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. It's the perfect dinner option that can be dressed up or down depending on your preferences and the guests around your table.

If you are a shrimp lover, you will absolutely love this pasta dish. The shrimp are fried to juicy perfection in heaps of garlic and chile flake–infused butter and served with spaghetti in a rich, homemade tomato sauce. Served with a good handful of fresh basil, this dish is bursting with simple Italian flavors that are both rich and comforting. Although making a tomato sauce from scratch can feel like a real labor of love, this dish comes together in just half an hour. Once you taste it, you'll be glad you didn't reach for the ready-made sauces. Spaghetti doesn't get much better than this, so read on to find out how to make this garlic shrimp pasta dish with homemade tomato sauce.