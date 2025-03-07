The Greek Shrimp Pasta Salad That's Simply Delicious

If you're confused about how to make the best pasta salad, you're not alone. Some recipes call for rinsing the pasta in cold water, other call for cooling it without rinsing it, and still others recommend using it warm. The reasoning behind a cold rinse is to cool the pasta quickly, but we don't recommend this method. The water washes away starch on the pasta's surface, making it more slippery, which means the dressing is less likely to cling to it. It also washes away salt from the cooking water, making it less flavorful.

On the other end of the pasta salad spectrum is mixing your pasta with the rest of the ingredients while the pasta is still hot. We don't recommend doing this either. Although the dressing will develop more flavor when mixed with hot pasta, delicate ingredients like fresh vegetables, greens, and herbs will wilt and the whole salad will look less than fresh.

We like to take a middle ground. This recipe calls for partially cooling the pasta so it's mixed with the other ingredients while still a little warm. This method allows the oil-based dressing and other ingredients like feta and onion to better infuse the pasta and give it more flavor without wilting delicate add-ins. The result is richer and creamier and the pasta has a more robust texture.