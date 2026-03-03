Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is Sure To Brighten Up Your Spring
For Costco shoppers, the changing of seasons means one thing: new and exciting bakery items. Whether it be a revitalized holiday cookie tray or a fan-favorite cake that's back in stock, there's truly no better way to celebrate the upcoming season than with a sweet treat. This spring, keep your eye out for a brand new Costco bakery lemon custard pie, which has recently been spotted by shoppers.
The lemon custard pie weighs a whopping 4 pounds and costs $18.99. Like most of Costco's fan-favorite pies, this one is hefty, but that just means it'll last you a while, especially if you freeze some of it. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, it's made with baked lemon custard and a flaky crust, topped with a fluffy whipped topping. It's sure to brighten up your start to spring.
It's always hard to tell when Costco bakery products will be released nationwide, since they don't have a national release calendar, but it looks like the lemon custard pie isn't available at all Costco locations yet. So far, however, it has been spotted in various states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Ohio, and Utah, so keep your eye out.
What customers are saying about Costco's new springtime delight
Although the springtime lemon custard pie isn't yet available at all Costco locations, those who have tasted it are primarily left with positive impressions. Even those who haven't had the chance to try it are expressing their excitement; one Redditor commented, "This sounds a little too good. I need to buy this when i go next time," while another said, "Oh please god let this never be at my Costco, it looks too good."
Not all comments have been positive, though. One Redditor who was lucky enough to snag one said, "I can definitely say that the Key Lime was superior, but being a custard pie, this one is creamier and milder. It is good, but could be a bit more tart." This is good to keep in mind if you're a fan of Key lime pie and are expecting something similar. Custard pies aren't necessarily tart, so if you're looking for something that will make your lips pucker, maybe go for another Costco dessert.
Other social media commenters are expressing concern about the ingredient list, which is, much like the pie, pretty hefty. It's full of various preservatives, so if you're concerned about that, take a look at the sticker before purchasing. But if you're just here for a good time (and a tasty pie), this pie seems like a worthwhile purchase, so be sure to save some room in your cart on your next Costco run.