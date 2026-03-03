Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is Sure To Brighten Up Your Spring

For Costco shoppers, the changing of seasons means one thing: new and exciting bakery items. Whether it be a revitalized holiday cookie tray or a fan-favorite cake that's back in stock, there's truly no better way to celebrate the upcoming season than with a sweet treat. This spring, keep your eye out for a brand new Costco bakery lemon custard pie, which has recently been spotted by shoppers.

The lemon custard pie weighs a whopping 4 pounds and costs $18.99. Like most of Costco's fan-favorite pies, this one is hefty, but that just means it'll last you a while, especially if you freeze some of it. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, it's made with baked lemon custard and a flaky crust, topped with a fluffy whipped topping. It's sure to brighten up your start to spring.

It's always hard to tell when Costco bakery products will be released nationwide, since they don't have a national release calendar, but it looks like the lemon custard pie isn't available at all Costco locations yet. So far, however, it has been spotted in various states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Ohio, and Utah, so keep your eye out.