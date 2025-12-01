'Not A Raisin In Sight' — Costco Shoppers Are Thrilled To Pick Up This Year's Holiday Cookie Tray
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go — including Costco's bakery. The seasonal holiday cookie tray has been spotted by the Instagram user @costcohotfinds, who shared the cookie lineup in a video post, prompting many Costco fans to comment on their excitement for this year's picks.
The holiday tray comes with 60 cookies for $24.99, a price that hasn't increased since last year. There are five flavors in the pack, each accounting for 12 cookies. You'll find Chocolate Chunk, Butter Pecan, Coconut Almond Chocolate, Red Velvet, and Toffee Sandie. "Hell yeah not a raisin in sight," commented one delighted fan, throwing some shade on the controversial addition to many holiday cookies, also found in Costco's standard 24-count cookie variety pack.
The 2025 cookie selection varies from last year's cookie tray, which spotlighted double nut, candy gem chip, double chocolate chip, brown butter sugar, and chocolate chunk cookies. The biggest novelty in this year's pack is definitely the red velvet, making the tray feel a little extra Christmas-y. "I'm not baking a single dang cookie this year," concluded one Costco fan in the comments after seeing the lineup on Instagram.
Costco's holiday cookie tray feeds a crowd on a budget
After many shoppers passed on the Danish cookie tins because of the AI art controversy, Costco really needed a holiday win — and it seems like the 2025 cookie tray might just be it. Keeping the price consistent with last year's ensures the whole thing still costs only about 40 cents per cookie, a great deal for anyone who has a crowd to feed this Christmas.
The only downside some shoppers have pointed out is that the selection is not nut-free, making it a problem for people with an allergy. Even though not all cookies in the pack include nuts, there's a possibility for cross-contamination. Costco's massive peppermint bark might be a better option for the nut-free crowd.
The holiday cookie tray is sold at the bakery section of the warehouse, though availability might vary depending on location. If you see it and can't fight the urge to stock up, the cookies reportedly freeze well — though, as someone said on Reddit, "I was going to freeze half but now I'm confident I can take care of these in a week with some help." Hey, we'd love to help!