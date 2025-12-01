'Not A Raisin In Sight' — Costco Shoppers Are Thrilled To Pick Up This Year's Holiday Cookie Tray

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go — including Costco's bakery. The seasonal holiday cookie tray has been spotted by the Instagram user @costcohotfinds, who shared the cookie lineup in a video post, prompting many Costco fans to comment on their excitement for this year's picks.

The holiday tray comes with 60 cookies for $24.99, a price that hasn't increased since last year. There are five flavors in the pack, each accounting for 12 cookies. You'll find Chocolate Chunk, Butter Pecan, Coconut Almond Chocolate, Red Velvet, and Toffee Sandie. "Hell yeah not a raisin in sight," commented one delighted fan, throwing some shade on the controversial addition to many holiday cookies, also found in Costco's standard 24-count cookie variety pack.

The 2025 cookie selection varies from last year's cookie tray, which spotlighted double nut, candy gem chip, double chocolate chip, brown butter sugar, and chocolate chunk cookies. The biggest novelty in this year's pack is definitely the red velvet, making the tray feel a little extra Christmas-y. "I'm not baking a single dang cookie this year," concluded one Costco fan in the comments after seeing the lineup on Instagram.