The Best Costco Holiday Dessert Can Feed Your Whole Crowd
Here at Tasting Table, we think the holiday season begins as much in the air as on the palate. All year long, foodies look forward to classic wintry flavors — the most iconic of which is arguably peppermint. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that in our ranking of Costco's seasonal holiday desserts, the wholesale grocer's peppermint bark came out on top. Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark comes pre-broken into large, jagged, toothy pieces for easy entertaining. Beyond bringing it home from the store, zero prep is necessary.
This treat was designed for quick, clean transfer from the clear plastic container onto a festive dish. All foodies need to do is work it into their holiday buffet table planning for stress-free hosting and a crowd-pleasing treat to share at holiday parties all season long. Also, arranged on that festive tray from home, no one will be able to tell that your treat isn't homemade, and guests can graze mess-free as they pass by the food table throughout the evening.
This dessert is more than just utilitarian. As our taster mentioned in our ranking, Costco's peppermint bark is formidably well-balanced, perfectly combining ratios of "creamy white chocolate, rich dark chocolate, and crunchy peppermint candy pieces ... [it's] sweet and minty without veering into overpowering toothpaste territory." Beyond flavor, it also packs impressive textural intrigue: "The layers of chocolate are thick enough to feel indulgent but not overwhelming, and the crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top adds just the right amount of festive crunch."
Make room on your holiday buffet table for Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark
In late October 2024, longtime fans rejoiced when Costco's seasonal peppermint bark began returning to store shelves. Popular Instagram fan account @costcohotfinds was among the first to cover its return, raving "It is the BEST! ... I was surprised but happy to see it back so early." The comments section of the post is filled with similarly stoked fans. One Reddit fan calls the Kirkland Peppermint Bark "absolutely fire," adding that it's "Way better than the individually wrapped Ghirardelli peppermint bark."
Indeed, the balance of sweet white chocolate and bittersweet dark chocolate here keeps it mature for a confection that grown-ups and kiddos alike will crave. A large 21-ounce box runs for $14.99 (although, it's worth mentioning that Costco treats often vary in price by location). Considering that the same sized container cost $9.99 during the 2023 holiday season, that's about a 50% price increase compared to one year ago. But we still think it's well worth the price for convenience and flavor, not to mention the fact that this is a 1½-pound container — more than enough to feed a crowd.
With melt-in-your mouth Belgian chocolate and an aesthetically-pleasing candy-striped presentation, Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark captures the holiday spirit at the intersection of elevation and accessibility. It pairs great with a glass of homemade eggnog or dunked in hot cocoa. You can also let your heart be light and serve that peppermint bark with one of these festive holiday cocktails for an adult dinner party.