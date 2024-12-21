The Best Costco Holiday Dessert Can Feed Your Whole Crowd

Here at Tasting Table, we think the holiday season begins as much in the air as on the palate. All year long, foodies look forward to classic wintry flavors — the most iconic of which is arguably peppermint. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that in our ranking of Costco's seasonal holiday desserts, the wholesale grocer's peppermint bark came out on top. Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark comes pre-broken into large, jagged, toothy pieces for easy entertaining. Beyond bringing it home from the store, zero prep is necessary.

This treat was designed for quick, clean transfer from the clear plastic container onto a festive dish. All foodies need to do is work it into their holiday buffet table planning for stress-free hosting and a crowd-pleasing treat to share at holiday parties all season long. Also, arranged on that festive tray from home, no one will be able to tell that your treat isn't homemade, and guests can graze mess-free as they pass by the food table throughout the evening.

This dessert is more than just utilitarian. As our taster mentioned in our ranking, Costco's peppermint bark is formidably well-balanced, perfectly combining ratios of "creamy white chocolate, rich dark chocolate, and crunchy peppermint candy pieces ... [it's] sweet and minty without veering into overpowering toothpaste territory." Beyond flavor, it also packs impressive textural intrigue: "The layers of chocolate are thick enough to feel indulgent but not overwhelming, and the crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top adds just the right amount of festive crunch."

