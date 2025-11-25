Why Costco Shoppers Are Disappointed By These Danish Cookie Tins This Year

Is no one safe from the scourge of AI? The same technology that once couldn't figure out how to spell the word strawberry and has been causing divorce rates to rise may also be coming after one of our most beloved holiday traditions: tins of Danish cookies. Known for years as the place where Grandma keeps her sewing supplies, these tins originally contain cookies and have become a holiday staple. But some eagle-eyed shoppers have taken issue with the tins they say are being sold at Costco this season. The artwork looks suspicious to some, and accusations that it was created by AI have been circulating on Reddit.

Costco customer service was unable to confirm if they sell these specific tins of Danish cookies or who created the artwork. The cookies are made by a company called Kelsen based in Melville, New York, but their phone number is disconnected. This leaves no official way to determine whether the cookie tin artwork is handmade or created by AI. All that remains is the analysis from various Redditors, whose observations highlight some suspect issues.

One tin features a winter scene in a Danish town with windmills in the background, except not all windmills have blades on them. A Redditor noted that the design looks like a giant mosquito, while others observed that the children playing in the foreground of a second tin appear amorphous, with some lacking hands.