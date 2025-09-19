The Vintage Cookie Tins You Should Grab Immediately If You Find Them At The Thrift Store

Cookie tins are a great way to keep holiday baked good fresh, or to use so you can package them up to gift to others. But much like vintage kitchen storage jars, cookie tins can also be reused in a myriad of ways. Use tins to store sewing supplies, parts for your kitchen gadgets, and other miscellaneous items that are making your kitchen shelves look cluttered.

While cookie tins are relatively inexpensive when they're new, some older tins are collector's items and may be worth more than you think. You just need to know what to look out for when thrift store shopping. Keep an eye out for Disney tins, Hello Kitty tins, and other pop culture cookie tin designs.

Disney has been manufacturing collectible cookie tins for decades. Vintage tins feature beloved fairy tale characters like Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and Cinderella as well as popular Disney icons like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and characters from "Frozen." These cookie tins will not only remind you of your childhood or favorite Disney movies, but they are also a really cute item to have on display in your kitchen. If you are looking for rare or valuable cookie tins to add to your collection, keep an eye out for Disney tins from the 1930s and 1940s, especially non-American designs, as those tend to be worth more.