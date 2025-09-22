The Traditional Noodles That Make Pad Thai

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few dishes are as vibrantly full-flavored and remarkably balanced as pad Thai. Whether you prefer sweet, sour, salty, or pungently savory flavors, this popular stir-fry has it. The base sauce (tamarind, fish sauce, sugar), choice of protein (shrimp, chicken, egg, tofu), and toppings (peanuts, lime, green onions, cilantro) all work together to create something deliciously tantalizing for taste buds without any element outshining another, making it easy to understand the dish's popularity. With all these components, you might overlook the noodles. However, they aren't just part of the dish, noodles ARE the dish. The only question is: what kind of noodles are they, anyway?

Traditionally used in pad Thai, sen lek are one of the many dried rice noodle varieties used in Asian cooking. Made from rice flour and water, these naturally gluten-free noodles (also called rice sticks) are short, thin, straight-cut, and flat. They come in a range of widths, with 3 millimeters being the sweet spot for stir-fries like pad Thai and noodle soups like tom yum. Their width makes them ideal for absorbing sauce, ensuring pad Thai's complex flavor is present in every bite, while their toothsomeness (when properly prepared) prevents them from falling apart or becoming gummy.

You can find sen lek noodles at most Asian grocery stores, in the international aisle at any supermarket, or even online from retailers like Amazon. Some popular brands include A Taste of Thai's noodles, Three Ladies, Thai Kitchen, or Lotus Foods.