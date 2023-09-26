When Making Pad Thai, Al Dente Noodles Make All The Difference

Speaking with GQ, Kris Yenbamroong warned, "Don't overcook the noodles — some people boil them before throwing them in the wok." But, as he explains, this isn't the ideal way to prepare them for pad Thai. "They get mushy and sometimes break up into little shards," he says. "Pad Thai noodles should have chew." The dried rice noodles that are used in pad Thai only need to be rehydrated — not boiled. That's because the dish uses ingredients that contain liquid, which, when added to a hot wok, create steam that ends up cooking the noodles. So, if they've already been boiled beforehand, they're likely to end up as mush.

Instead of boiling them, give the rice noodles a nice bath in room-temperature water until they're fully rehydrated before you add them to the wok. For thin noodles, this will take 20-30 minutes, while wider noodles can take up to an hour. (You can do this ahead and keep them in the fridge in an airtight container, as long as they're thoroughly drained.) You'll know they've soaked long enough if you pick them up from the water, and they droop, but you can tell they still have substance. Then, they can go directly into the wok or pan that you're cooking the rest of your pad Thai ingredients in. The heat from the pan will finish cooking the noodles to that chewy, al dente perfection. You might need to add a bit of extra water to create steam — but that amount can vary, so follow a recipe to be sure.