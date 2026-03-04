Costco's Twice-Baked Croissants Don't Outshine Trader Joe's Version, According To Shoppers

Both Costco's Kirkland Signature bakery treats and Trader Joe's store-brand baked goods have cult followings, leading to debates about which chain has better breads, pastries, and more. A one-to-one matchup can be found in the Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants and the Kirkland Signature Twice-Baked Chocolate Croissants. Surprisingly, some longtime Costco customers have turned on the warehouse chain, claiming that TJ's croissants are superior.

Debuting in February 2026, Costco's newest pastry is basically a plain Kirkland Signature croissant filled with chocolate and finished with a chocolate coating and powdered sugar. TJ's croissants are frozen while Costco's are sold fresh, but shockingly, this doesn't give Costco the advantage. One shopper on Reddit noted that the croissants are "not that great, the chocolate is not really flavorful, and it was kind of gummy-textured on the inside." Another Redditor wrote, "Not a fan. I'd buy the frozen ones from TJ's over these every time." Others added that the pastry is not worth the calories.

While some customers do enjoy Costco's chocolate croissants, Trader Joe's version is iconic. It's essentially a classic pain au chocolat with flaky dough wrapped around semisweet Belgian chocolate. With perfectly crisp pastry and a melty filling, shoppers think they're better than chocolate croissants from bakeries, even those in France. One user on Reddit said, "They have ruined all other chocolate croissants for me," while a Facebook commenter wrote, "We always serve them for guests and get raving reviews." Why are these one of the best Trader Joe's frozen pastries? Probably due to their baking process.