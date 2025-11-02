9 Trader Joe's Frozen Pastries, Ranked From Worst To Best

It's not hard to stumble across desserts and sweet treats at Trader Joe's. You'll find plenty of frozen desserts, candies, chocolates, and even baked goods, catering to just about every flavor profile and taste preference imaginable. If pastries are more your thing, TJ's has got you covered on that front as well. While Trader Joe's keeps some pastries stocked in the bakery section, the real treasure trove of pastries lies in TJ's frozen aisle.

Of all the sweet, frozen pastries that you might find at Trader Joe's, I've sampled and ranked nine of them to pinpoint which is the very best. Operating on the definition of a pastry being a dessert or treat made from dough, the pastries featured in this ranking range from croissants to Korean pancakes, AKA hotteok. I kept a few important factors in mind when ranking these pastries. To start, I considered how well the dough turned out once heated up, as the dough is the foundation of any good pastry. I also considered the flavor of the pastry as a whole, whether I thought a certain pastry could have benefited from more filling or added flavor, and ultimately, which ones tasted the best overall in terms of flavor and texture.