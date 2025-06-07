Don't Skip This Crucial Step Before Baking Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants
There are so many hidden gems buried in the freezer section of Trader Joe's. It almost feels like every time I shop there, I discover a new frozen treat. There are cooked edamame beans, solid frozen Mexican foods, and delicious frozen mochi flavors. I also recently discovered the bake-at-home croissant options, and the chocolate ones are mouthwateringly delicious. They couldn't be simpler to make, but there is one crucial step you can't skip: Proofing them overnight.
It might seem annoying to have to think about breakfast before you even get to bed, but taking these bad boys out of the freezer early really does make all the difference. The first time I had them was at a friend's house, and I was shocked when she told me they were from Trader Joe's. They were so airy and light, and when she said the secret was leaving them out overnight, I thought it was a hack she discovered online.
As it turns out, it's right there in the instructions. On the box, it says to place the croissants on a lightly buttered sheet at least nine hours before baking so they can rise. To test out how necessary the step was, I followed the guidance for half of the croissants, and baked the other half straight from frozen. The difference was huge. One was flaky and tender, and the other was heavy, chewy, and bread-like — not what you want from a fresh, warm croissant.
Proofing the croissants allows them to rise
Proofing croissants after they've been shaped is crucial to allow the yeast in the dough to ferment. This creates air pockets, which lead to the lovely layers present in a typical folded laminated pastry. The frozen croissants at Trader Joe's haven't yet had their final proof, so it's up to the customer to bring them back to room temperature so they can rise.
As instructed, I placed two of the four croissants in the pack on a prepared tray and left them out on the counter uncovered overnight. When I woke up, I was astonished to find they had over doubled in size. The pastry was puffy and soft to touch with a slight jiggle — a huge difference from the solid, flat blocks I had originally removed from the box.
I took the last two croissants out of the freezer and placed them on the tray next to the proofed ones, making them look laughably small. I baked them all at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes. The proofed croissants baked quicker, while the unproofed ones needed an extra five minutes.
The results of proofing Trader Joe's chocolate croissants
When I took them out of the oven, the proofed croissants were golden brown and well-shaped, while the unproofed ones were pale, dense, and nearly the exact same size as when they went in. You could even tell the difference when picking them up just from the sheer weight of the unproofed pastries.
The layers of the proofed croissants were much more defined, and they were flaky and pillowy on the inside. They also tasted lighter and more authentic, whereas the unproofed pastries were compact, doughy, and chewy — almost like a gummy strudel rather than a croissant. They weren't inedible (they still contained melted chocolate), but they were by far less enjoyable. The proofed croissants were not only bigger with a better texture, but they also had a much more developed, buttery flavor.
Overall, baking Trader Joe's chocolate croissants right from frozen would do in a pinch if you had a craving, but I wouldn't recommend serving them to anyone. It's definitely worth taking the extra step and following the instructions. If you don't have time, do yourself a favor and buy some grocery store croissants instead.