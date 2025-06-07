Don't Skip This Crucial Step Before Baking Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants

There are so many hidden gems buried in the freezer section of Trader Joe's. It almost feels like every time I shop there, I discover a new frozen treat. There are cooked edamame beans, solid frozen Mexican foods, and delicious frozen mochi flavors. I also recently discovered the bake-at-home croissant options, and the chocolate ones are mouthwateringly delicious. They couldn't be simpler to make, but there is one crucial step you can't skip: Proofing them overnight.

It might seem annoying to have to think about breakfast before you even get to bed, but taking these bad boys out of the freezer early really does make all the difference. The first time I had them was at a friend's house, and I was shocked when she told me they were from Trader Joe's. They were so airy and light, and when she said the secret was leaving them out overnight, I thought it was a hack she discovered online.

As it turns out, it's right there in the instructions. On the box, it says to place the croissants on a lightly buttered sheet at least nine hours before baking so they can rise. To test out how necessary the step was, I followed the guidance for half of the croissants, and baked the other half straight from frozen. The difference was huge. One was flaky and tender, and the other was heavy, chewy, and bread-like — not what you want from a fresh, warm croissant.