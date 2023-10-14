Hotteok Is The Korean Pancake Stuffed With Sweet Flavors

While the glitz and glamor of fine dining often gets the attention in the culinary world, some of the greatest bites from around the globe are found as street food. From Thai satay and peanut sauce to Mexican tacos to Colombian arepas, culinary creations born from small stalls have become internationally popular and even reinterpreted into more upscale settings. Now, a sweet Korean treat — a pancake-like creation called hotteok — is receiving the limelight.

Made with a simple flour and yeast dough, the appeal of the beloved street snack is immediate. Crispy on the outside with a chewy, almost gooey interior, a bite hits the right notes — and all such goodness is contained in a paper bag that makes it easily enjoyed on the move. Though the insides of this dough pocket are traditionally filled with sugar and nuts for added crunch, a wave of chefs is now reinterpreting the pastry in new directions, using everything from Nutella to salted caramel. The easy-to-love snack is gaining increasing prominence abroad, and a look at this relatively new Korean classic shows why hotteok is a treat worth a try.