This Costco Bakery Pastry Is 'Beyond Amazing,' According To Customers

The Costco bakery has quite a diverse selection. While you can skip some of its bakery items, others are must-buys. The pastry that currently has Costco customers drooling and singing its praises is the chain's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants. Costco members on Reddit and Tiktok have posted countless rave reviews, with some labeling this pastry, "beyond amazing."

Referred to cleverly by one Redditor as "hybread," Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant consists of a butter croissant with a caramelized bottom that's stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with blueberries and butter streusel. It's hard to pin down just what category of dessert this bakery item falls under, but that's part of its allure. One Redditor proclaimed that it's "seriously a very unique pastry ... Is it a croissant? ... Is it a muffin? ... Cheesecake? ... Positively incredible, could[n't] recommend more highly." Yet another Redditor described it as "a blueberry cheese Danish in a croissant with a caramelized crust." Others compared the caramelized bottomed croissants to a kouign-amann.

The crunchy, sticky caramelized bottom, flakey croissant layers, decadent cheesecake filling, and fruity streusel topping offer a veritable symphony of textures and flavors. A Redditor wrote, "I cannot recall a Costco sweet bakery item I've enjoyed more than these. They're crunchy, soft, buttery, gooey, flavorful, and sweet." These caramelized croissants come 6 to a package, and they're quite large. Customers also say they freeze well. Many even recommend heating them up in the air fryer or oven before eating them to make the most of their texture and flavor.