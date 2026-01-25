This Costco Bakery Pastry Is 'Beyond Amazing,' According To Customers
The Costco bakery has quite a diverse selection. While you can skip some of its bakery items, others are must-buys. The pastry that currently has Costco customers drooling and singing its praises is the chain's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants. Costco members on Reddit and Tiktok have posted countless rave reviews, with some labeling this pastry, "beyond amazing."
Referred to cleverly by one Redditor as "hybread," Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant consists of a butter croissant with a caramelized bottom that's stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with blueberries and butter streusel. It's hard to pin down just what category of dessert this bakery item falls under, but that's part of its allure. One Redditor proclaimed that it's "seriously a very unique pastry ... Is it a croissant? ... Is it a muffin? ... Cheesecake? ... Positively incredible, could[n't] recommend more highly." Yet another Redditor described it as "a blueberry cheese Danish in a croissant with a caramelized crust." Others compared the caramelized bottomed croissants to a kouign-amann.
The crunchy, sticky caramelized bottom, flakey croissant layers, decadent cheesecake filling, and fruity streusel topping offer a veritable symphony of textures and flavors. A Redditor wrote, "I cannot recall a Costco sweet bakery item I've enjoyed more than these. They're crunchy, soft, buttery, gooey, flavorful, and sweet." These caramelized croissants come 6 to a package, and they're quite large. Customers also say they freeze well. Many even recommend heating them up in the air fryer or oven before eating them to make the most of their texture and flavor.
More Costco bakery treats to explore
Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants are the "it" pastries that customers are snatching off the shelves in droves. Many customers even lament that their Costco runs out of them quickly. Plus, as a limited-time, seasonal item, they might not be available at all for most of the year. We just hope Costco keeps making them long enough for you to get your hands on a box. Perhaps the wealth of customer reviews will keep these tasty treats from becoming yet another discontinued item we wish Costco would bring back.
Luckily, there are plenty of other bakery items on the permanent rotation that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Just as the cheesecake filling to these croissants is a crucial factor of their appeal, Costco's Cheesecake is one of our favorite cakes from its bakery. If you're a chocolate fan, the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is actually our all-time favorite Costco cake. If you're looking for a flakey item, the Palmiers are one of the tastiest cookies to pick up at the Costco bakery. Of course, the Cherry and Cheese Pastry is also one of the very best Costco bakery treats we sampled and ranked out of a selection of cakes, cookies, breads, bars, and pies.
If you're a diehard Costco bakery fan, you should know that the bakery sells a completely unique array of sweets in different countries. Check out these 20 international Costco bakery items to inspire wanderlust by way of your sweet tooth.