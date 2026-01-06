I Tried Costco's New Brownie Walnut Pie And It's A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Costco always has its fair share of incredible desserts that customers love, like the luxuriously layered tuxedo mousse cake or classic seasonal pumpkin pie. So, it's always alluring when the company brings out a new player. You never know if it'll be a hit or a flop. When I saw videos online a couple of days ago announcing that Costco had a new sweet in its arsenal — the chocolate brownie walnut pie — I immediately looked to see if my closest store had it. Not yet.
But when I diligently checked in-store a couple of days later, the massive chocolatey pie was available for purchase. Hooray, and here we are. As an enormous fan of anything laden with chocolate, I wanted to see how the giant baked good tasted, if it was worth the pretty hefty price tag, and if it lived up to the online hype. I'll also share who may like the pie vs. who may want to avoid it. Let's find out together, shall we?
Price and availability
It's difficult to tell which Costco locations have the gigantic pie in stock and if it's widely available yet; some comments on social media say they haven't found it at their local store yet. I found my pie in-store in the San Diego, California area. As of this writing, it was not listed online or in the app for my store. If you're unsure whether yours has it, your best bet is to call ahead or visit in person. I found a couple of small stacks of the pies wedged near the bakery cookies; they were slightly hidden, so don't be afraid to really look in every nook and cranny. You might not see them at first.
The chocolate walnut pie was priced at $21.99 at my store, making it a very costly dessert compared to the chain's pumpkin pie, which costs a fraction of the price for nearly the same size — it was $5.99 in 2025. The treat is large and weighs in at 60 ounces, but some people still think the fee is steep.
Taste test
The pie has four distinct elements: a thick graham cracker crust, the brownie, a layer of ganache, and a generous amount of chopped walnuts. As you might imagine, it's incredibly rich, decadent, and moist. The graham cracker crust is buttery and extremely crumbly — it falls apart as you take a bite or cut a slice — but has that iconic, familiar graham flavor that I love. The brownie itself is fudgy and dense with a cocoa taste that's not too sweet at all. The creamy ganache, though, is where we find the sweetness; without it, the pie isn't as sugary as you might expect — unlike the banana cream pie I tried in 2024 that was altogether too cloying. The ganache tends to separate as you cut into the pie, but I simply wedged mine back in place.
The buttery earthiness from the walnuts adds a welcome balance to the otherwise rich pie. I've seen some videos on social media where the walnuts are incredibly sparse, but my bakery really loaded them up — this only further bolsters the value and enhances the flavor and texture. The crust and nuts provide a crisp, firm texture to the otherwise soft, melt-in-your-mouth pie. I figured the pie would be good, but I was impressed with the balance of ingredients and textures.
Final thoughts
As a whole, I'm pleased by the equilibrium of all the elements. The brownie walnut pie looks like it'll be so sweet you'd need a glass of milk to wash it down, but that's not the case at all; it is dense and decadent, though. The brownie is somewhat comparable to a flourless chocolate cake; it's heavy, moist, fudgy, and more cocoa-forward than anything. The smooth and rich ganache is a sweet delight that tops off the bakery item. I'm not one to typically add nuts to my baked treats, but they play a favorable part here, offering a crunchy addition and an earthy profile that mellows out any chocolate and sweetness.
Now, admittedly, two factors may prevent you from purchasing this pie. The first is the cost. It's quite high compared to other bakery options, but on par with the store's bakery cakes. It's not a typical pie with a simple pumpkin or apple filling; instead, it's brownie, ganache, and then that layer of walnuts. I'd say these things justify the cost a bit. Since it's rich, you can get away with (much) smaller slices than you'd cut for a standard pie, making it more cost-effective for a party or function. The second factor is that you may not love walnuts (some even say it ruins the dessert). If you hate the nuts, the chocolate walnut pie probably won't be for you. If you like the chocolate mousse cake, though — our top pick among popular Costco cakes — you may want to try this chocolate delight.