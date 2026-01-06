I Tried Costco's New Brownie Walnut Pie And It's A Chocolate Lover's Dream

As a whole, I'm pleased by the equilibrium of all the elements. The brownie walnut pie looks like it'll be so sweet you'd need a glass of milk to wash it down, but that's not the case at all; it is dense and decadent, though. The brownie is somewhat comparable to a flourless chocolate cake; it's heavy, moist, fudgy, and more cocoa-forward than anything. The smooth and rich ganache is a sweet delight that tops off the bakery item. I'm not one to typically add nuts to my baked treats, but they play a favorable part here, offering a crunchy addition and an earthy profile that mellows out any chocolate and sweetness.

Now, admittedly, two factors may prevent you from purchasing this pie. The first is the cost. It's quite high compared to other bakery options, but on par with the store's bakery cakes. It's not a typical pie with a simple pumpkin or apple filling; instead, it's brownie, ganache, and then that layer of walnuts. I'd say these things justify the cost a bit. Since it's rich, you can get away with (much) smaller slices than you'd cut for a standard pie, making it more cost-effective for a party or function. The second factor is that you may not love walnuts (some even say it ruins the dessert). If you hate the nuts, the chocolate walnut pie probably won't be for you. If you like the chocolate mousse cake, though — our top pick among popular Costco cakes — you may want to try this chocolate delight.