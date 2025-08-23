Here's Exactly When To Order Your Cake From Costco's Bakery
Baking a cake, while rewarding, can be difficult and time-consuming. On the other hand, buying a store-bought cake with no customizations can make the event it's served at, especially one like a child's birthday party, feel less special. If you've got a celebration you want the perfect cake for and you don't want the hassle of cheffing it up yourself, consider ordering one from Costco.
Costco's cake ordering system is a bit of a rarity in today's technologically savvy world, as there's no online form you can fill out or even a number to call in order to place your order. Instead, you'll have to physically enter a Costco location and fill out a form specifying what kind of cake you want with a description of your desired decorations. Here, you'll need to put your contact information and let them know when you'd like to pick up the cake — the last bit is crucial, as you need to allot the bakers enough time to make it.
You need to place your cake order at least 24 hours before pickup; otherwise, it may not be ready in time. This means you can't simply head to Costco, order a cake, do some shopping, and pick it up at the end. You'll need to make two separate trips to the retailer: one to place the order, and one to pick it up. Also note that Costco is closed on many holidays, so don't plan on picking it up on those days.
What to do if you need a cake sooner
If you forgot to place your order and need it within a few hours (or need to pick it up on a major holiday), your best bet is to purchase a premade cake and spiff it up yourself. If you have the time and resources to do this, it can be even better than a custom Costco cake, as you have complete control over the design and can even brag about being the designer to your friends and family.
The premade sheet cakes are quite affordable, ranging from $15.99 for an 8-inch and up to $39.99 for a full sheet. The latter serves up to 96 people, meaning it will suffice for almost any occasion. The premade cakes are also slightly cheaper ($24.99 for a half-sheet, as opposed to $26.99), meaning you can spend a little extra on frosting and decorations without breaking the bank. If you go this route, consider picking up our favorite Costco cake for a delicious and simple celebration dessert.