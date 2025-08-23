Here's Exactly When To Order Your Cake From Costco's Bakery

Baking a cake, while rewarding, can be difficult and time-consuming. On the other hand, buying a store-bought cake with no customizations can make the event it's served at, especially one like a child's birthday party, feel less special. If you've got a celebration you want the perfect cake for and you don't want the hassle of cheffing it up yourself, consider ordering one from Costco.

Costco's cake ordering system is a bit of a rarity in today's technologically savvy world, as there's no online form you can fill out or even a number to call in order to place your order. Instead, you'll have to physically enter a Costco location and fill out a form specifying what kind of cake you want with a description of your desired decorations. Here, you'll need to put your contact information and let them know when you'd like to pick up the cake — the last bit is crucial, as you need to allot the bakers enough time to make it.

You need to place your cake order at least 24 hours before pickup; otherwise, it may not be ready in time. This means you can't simply head to Costco, order a cake, do some shopping, and pick it up at the end. You'll need to make two separate trips to the retailer: one to place the order, and one to pick it up. Also note that Costco is closed on many holidays, so don't plan on picking it up on those days.