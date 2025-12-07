The Easy No-Flour Chocolate Cake You Can Make In Under An Hour
We don't talk enough about how amazing flourless chocolate cakes are. The dessert, already so magnificent in its original form, becomes even more delectable when stripped down into its fudgy, rich essence. In the absence of flour, the cake is way less spongy, but rather airy and velvety in that melt-in-your-mouth way. It certainly helps that it comes together much faster this way, too. Some, you can even make in less than an hour, like Tasting Table's flourless chocolate torte, for example.
In case you didn't know, a chocolate torte is a European cake made without flour. Instead, it's ground nuts, starches, or bread crumbs that give it a dense, soft structure. With Tasting Table's version, recipe developer Catherine Brookes opted for almond meal, which she described as adding "a nutty flavor and making the torte rich and moist." Obviously, other baking essentials, such as melted butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extracts, are still included. And we can't possibly go without the cake's heart and soul: cocoa powder and dark chocolate.
Ingredients all gathered, start by melting the chocolate and butter together, then folding this combination into a whisked mixture of sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Then, sift in the cocoa powder and almond meal, gently fold everything together, and bake for up to 30 minutes. Once the crust crisps up and the cake wobbles lightly, that's when your cake is ready to leave the oven.
Different ways to get creative with your no-flour chocolate cake
The possibilities for tweaking this chocolate torte range from plain and simple to decadently complex. The easiest way to switch things up each time is by swapping out the almond meal to get different nutty undertones. Leaning away from almond's sweetness, let hazelnut tempt the taste buds with its buttery, earthy tone. Meanwhile, walnut's subtle bitterness will lay the perfect ground for a mocha torte. Without adding anything else to the recipe, also consider using flavored chocolate. Try toffee chocolate for a salty hint to contrast all that rich sweetness. On the other hand, if you're not a fan of the bitter undertone, white chocolate is a fine alternative.
Much like a typical chocolate layer cake, you can still divide the batter into separate pans and make a layered cake. And while you're at it, why not see what else torte cake can adapt to? Oftentimes, just a sprinkle of cinnamon can make a huge difference, especially when fall rolls around, and you're craving a seasonal treat. Subsequently, during winter, make the most of the season's beloved harvests by using fresh fruits to jazz up the cake. Holiday parties call for cranberry jam, so spread it over top and have yourself a mealtime centerpiece. Orange is another splendid addition whenever you're looking for ways to brighten the flavor profile. A splash of juice into the batter and a pinch of zest on the surface, with a little crème fraîche on the side, and it's magic on a plate.