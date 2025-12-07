The Easy No-Flour Chocolate Cake You Can Make In Under An Hour

We don't talk enough about how amazing flourless chocolate cakes are. The dessert, already so magnificent in its original form, becomes even more delectable when stripped down into its fudgy, rich essence. In the absence of flour, the cake is way less spongy, but rather airy and velvety in that melt-in-your-mouth way. It certainly helps that it comes together much faster this way, too. Some, you can even make in less than an hour, like Tasting Table's flourless chocolate torte, for example.

In case you didn't know, a chocolate torte is a European cake made without flour. Instead, it's ground nuts, starches, or bread crumbs that give it a dense, soft structure. With Tasting Table's version, recipe developer Catherine Brookes opted for almond meal, which she described as adding "a nutty flavor and making the torte rich and moist." Obviously, other baking essentials, such as melted butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extracts, are still included. And we can't possibly go without the cake's heart and soul: cocoa powder and dark chocolate.

Ingredients all gathered, start by melting the chocolate and butter together, then folding this combination into a whisked mixture of sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Then, sift in the cocoa powder and almond meal, gently fold everything together, and bake for up to 30 minutes. Once the crust crisps up and the cake wobbles lightly, that's when your cake is ready to leave the oven.