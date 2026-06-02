The 14 Most Beloved Costco Kirkland Products Of All Time

Having Costco's membership brings the same kind of joy to a foodie as an annual pass to Disney World brings to a child. Browsing this big-box store's aisles is a treat, even if we don't have much on the grocery list. Flavors from around the world are represented on Costco's shelves, and we love finding new products to sample. However, Costco also has plenty of tried-and-true favorites that we repeatedly add to our carts. Today, we'll honor a handful of the most beloved Kirkland Signature products at Costco, explaining why they have enamored customers for years.

Kirkland Signature products tend to strike an admirable balance between affordability and quality, though certainly not all of them would be classified as cheap. Several products on this list feature imported ingredients, and several are organic. We've only highlighted items that have received high traction on forums asking for folks' favorite Kirkland Signature products, and we prioritized those products with detailed reviews. We also made sure these items were consistently available, though it should be noted that availability may vary by store and change over time. You can reference the end of this article to learn more about our methodology.