The 14 Most Beloved Costco Kirkland Products Of All Time
Having Costco's membership brings the same kind of joy to a foodie as an annual pass to Disney World brings to a child. Browsing this big-box store's aisles is a treat, even if we don't have much on the grocery list. Flavors from around the world are represented on Costco's shelves, and we love finding new products to sample. However, Costco also has plenty of tried-and-true favorites that we repeatedly add to our carts. Today, we'll honor a handful of the most beloved Kirkland Signature products at Costco, explaining why they have enamored customers for years.
Kirkland Signature products tend to strike an admirable balance between affordability and quality, though certainly not all of them would be classified as cheap. Several products on this list feature imported ingredients, and several are organic. We've only highlighted items that have received high traction on forums asking for folks' favorite Kirkland Signature products, and we prioritized those products with detailed reviews. We also made sure these items were consistently available, though it should be noted that availability may vary by store and change over time. You can reference the end of this article to learn more about our methodology.
Rotisserie chicken
For those on a budget, Costco's rotisserie chicken is often a must-buy. It can be incorporated into soups, stocks, and sandwiches, and it's easy to use it in a meal prep. Plus, a single piece can be bought for an incredible price of $5. Talk about an affordable source of protein! In fact, folks often say that there's only one glaring problem with this chicken: Its location in the store is positioned such that you have to walk past every other enticing product in the store before you get to it.
Though customers often throw in Sam's Club's option when debating the quality of Costco's rotisserie chicken, it generally tends to stand up well against its competition. One customer said that stores like Food Lion and Whole Foods offer dry and tough chicken, but the rotisserie chicken at Costco is consistently tender and flavorful. Also worth trying are the Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which many folks love, but some say can be inconsistent in quality.
Organic Creamy Peanut Butter
Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter frequently secures the top spot on many Costco shoppers' grocery lists — so much so that when this sweet, creamy condiment started disappearing from shelves recently, many of them were biting their nails wondering when it would return. Thankfully, it's back in stock and ready to adorn all your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (and on that note, the Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread is likewise a customer favorite).
Folks say that this peanut butter, which consists of dry-roasted organic Valencia peanuts and sea salt, is a cut above the rest. They appreciate it for being an affordable competitor to other natural options. Some report regularly feeding it to their dogs, too, and if they could talk, we're sure they would also give it glowing reviews. Indeed, one of the only complaints customers have is that there's not a crunchy version of this beloved peanut butter.
Costco also sells a popular almond butter under the Kirkland Signature label. Both products received high praise in our review of Costco nut butters.
Olive oil
If you use olive oil in your everyday cooking, then you'll want to buy it in bulk. Luckily, Costco happens to be one of the best places to do that. The big-box store sells olive oils sourced around the world, including products originating in Spain and Italy. There's extra virgin olive oil, as well as a blend featuring refined olive oil. But your options don't end there; there are glass bottles and plastic jugs, as well as containers of various sizes.
Costco's olive oils are famously affordable. Sure, if you want to get fancy, you could spend a bit more on single-origin bottles and limited releases. Still, these are less expensive compared to other name-brand options, and customers trust them to be authentic. Other, more affordable options exist, too, like the classic Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Though some favor Italian extra virgin option, Spanish EVOO topped our list of Costco Kirkland Signature olive oils.
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza is not only for those who are trying to avoid carbs, watch their waistlines, or follow a gluten-free diet. It's also an excellent option for those times when you just want a lighter dinner. And when it comes to the Kirkland Signature version, Redditors often say that you won't find a better pizza at Costco, cauliflower or otherwise.
This product is said to be satisfyingly crunchy, more so than the cauliflower crust pizzas offered by other brands. It comes in a Supreme version, which is loaded with toppings. In addition to the tomato sauce base, this pizza stars two meats (pepperoni and sausage), several roasted vegetables (bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and onions), and three cheeses (mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano).
Because of how well this pizza's thin crust harmonizes with its generous toppings, some would go so far as to say it's the best Kirkland frozen meal at Costco. Unfortunately, vegetarians will have to rely on other brands like Milton's until Kirkland Signature releases a meat-free version of its cauliflower crust pizza.
Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Once you taste your first spoonful of Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, you'll never go back to the pint-sized tubs at regular grocery stores again. These half-gallon tubs are sold in packs of two, but you'll be surprised at how quickly the ice cream inside vanishes. That's especially true if you're serving it at a cookout or stocking your freezer with it during a family vacation.
We once ranked this ice cream as the best frozen dessert at Costco, praising its refreshing aroma, slow melt rate, and indulgently thick texture. Indeed, because this ice cream is classified as super premium, it's required to have a high fat content. It's therefore a reliable favorite among Costco shoppers, who have described it as worth a few extra pounds and better than Häagen-Dazs. They also say it's ideal for sundaes, topping brownies, serving alongside apple pie, and layering into ice cream cookie sandwiches. One Redditor even said that they use this product as a coffee creamer.
Organic Applesauce pouches
It's time to stop feeling embarrassed about sipping on a smoothie pouch on your way home from work or sneaking fruit purees from your toddler's stash. These products, though usually found in the same aisle as teething crackers and Gerber's jars, are widely consumed by adults, too. Indeed, Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce Pouches have come up time and again as one of the customers' all-time favorite products from the brand. Keep these shelf-stable pouches in your pantry or in the fridge for a quick, easy, and nourishing snack.
These squeezable and resealable pouches are just over 3 ounces each, and there are 24 pouches per box. Aside from organic apples, the only other ingredient is organic lemon juice concentrate, which helps maintain the applesauce's color. One Redditor claimed that the consistency and flavor of this applesauce are superior to those of other brands, while another concurred that it's better than GoGo SqueeZ (also available at Costco). Yet another Redditor appreciated this product's relatively low price and lack of sugar.
Basil Pesto
How do you like your pesto — on pizza, mixed into pasta, or slathered over a sub sandwich? Any of those options can be pulled off in a pinch with Costco's basil pesto. This product features imported Genovese basil D.O.P., ensuring that you can taste the terroir of Italian Liguria with each bite. The sweet and aromatic basil is joined, among other ingredients, by Parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses, pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, black pepper, and sea salt. One Redditor praised this pesto's nutty flavor profile and reported that you can detect those savory cheese notes.
A point of contention among some customers, however, is that this pesto also relies on sunflower oil for emulsification (rather than solely olive oil). Nevertheless, folks generally conclude that while this pesto may not be as exquisite as homemade pesto, it blows its commercial competition out of the water when it comes to both flavor and price. Because of the sheer amount of pesto in each container (a whopping 22 ounces), many people recommend freezing it for later use.
Malbec
Kirkland Signature offers an excellent array of wines, and many receive praise for quality and price. You might go for Sauvignon Blanc or a Cabernet Sauvignon — both seem to be customer favorites – or opt for Malbec, which is one of the most beloved Kirkland Signature products of all time. One Redditor said this wine is not only a great deal (ringing up at roughly $7), but that it's also a lovely wine regardless of its price tag. Another customer revealed that while they typically don't go for this grape variety, they make an exception for this one.
Malbec grapes are mostly grown in Argentina, and that holds true for this wine, too. With an alcohol content of 14%, a glass of this wine can give you those warm, fuzzy feelings pretty quickly, so take heed. As you sip the 2024 vintage, try to detect the flavors of plum and cherry, as well as that of the oak barrels in which this wine was aged for 12 months.
Vodka
If you like to mix vodka into Moscow mules, martinis, or pasta sauces, you might not be too concerned about finding a product with nuanced flavors. As one Redditor quipped, it can be difficult to discern the quality of vodka, except that some might taste more strongly of rubbing alcohol than others. One customer even revealed that they refill an expensive vodka bottle with Kirkland Signature's vodka, and nobody who drinks it is any wiser. So, what's stopping you from getting a budget-friendly bottle at Costco? Besides being affordable, it's vouched for by restaurateurs and home mixologists alike.
Of course, with a refined palate, you may be able to tell the difference between the vodka Kirkland Signature imports from France and the one made in the USA . Customers are divided about which one is better, though the consensus tends to lean toward the French variation. One Redditor said it makes for a good bloody mary, while another said they like to use it for preparing vanilla extract.
Milk Chocolate almonds
Chocolate covered almonds strike that perfect balance of sweet and savory that makes you wonder whether you're eating a dessert or a healthy snack. You won't care once you taste these Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds, a favorite among countless Costco regulars. Each 3-pound package contains an impressive 45 servings, but don't be surprised if they're gone in a week. These almonds are roasted and coated in milk chocolate and confectioner's glaze, resulting in glossy treats that are easy to eat by the handful.
They're praised for being easy on the wallet and a crowd pleaser, so consider serving them at your next party. Besides, it's a good idea to have company whenever these are around; one customer reported that they can only buy a few containers of these milk chocolate almonds each year because it's just so easy to reach for another handful!
Though sufficiently salty, we've also found this product to lean on the sweeter side in a taste test of Kirkland Signature sweet snacks. Sure enough, one Redditor mentioned that they miss the dark chocolate version of this snack. We'll be holding our breaths for their return, but for now, the milk chocolate version will do just fine.
Organic Pure Maple Syrup
If you're a prolific baker, you may already have a few jugs of organic maple syrup from Costco stocked up in your pantry. This product can be used to sweeten anything from coffee to granola and muffins, and the best part is that each container holds 33.8 ounces. While the cap can be a bit annoying (it has the tendency to collect maple syrup and become supremely sticky), the maple syrup inside proves wonderful for daily use. In fact, thanks to its versatility and long shelf life, we'd say it's one of the top condiments to always buy in bulk at Costco.
This maple syrup may not be the most flavorful one on the market, but the price point makes it appealing, especially if you're using it often. Folks love blending it into smoothies and drizzling it over vanilla ice cream. Costco also offers bourbon barrel-aged variation of maple syrup if you want a bit more pizzazz.
Parmigiano Reggiano
The salty, nutty flavors of Parmigiano Reggiano make it fantastic for cheesy crisps, salad dressings, pastas, sandwiches, and more. If you can't get enough of this aged Italian cheese, then start buying it at Costco, where you can snag the shredded version and classic wedges for an extremely competitive price. Indeed, the shredded version is so delicious that customers often ditch their pre-shredded rule, opting for convenience instead.
A pound of shredded cheese or 2-pound wedges might seem like a lot of cheese, and that's because it is. Though Parmesan cheese has a famously long shelf life, you could theoretically freeze this product to extend its lifespan; its low moisture content means less risk of freezer burn. However, this cheese has such high reviews from customers that you might not ever get to that point.
One customer proclaimed that they virtually cover the cost of their membership from the purchases of this cheese alone. Folks recommend serving it over pasta, popcorn, garlic bread, and more.
Honey
Mix it into a stir fry, whisk it into lemonade, or stir it into coffee or tea — honey makes life a bit sweeter no matter how you serve it. Like maple syrup, honey can be stored for a long time under the right conditions, making it a natural purchase at Costco. It's offered in both 5-pound containers and 24-ounce containers that are sold in packs of three. The former is a wildflower honey, while the latter is an organic raw honey.
Both products are relatively affordable for what they are. The smaller, bear-shaped bottles are filled with organic raw honey, and they're more expensive. But you may find that they're worth the price since they are unpasteurized and therefore richer in nutrients.
Many Redditors say they like Kirkland Signature honey for making mead, while others are simply pleased with its affordability. Keep your eyes open for regional honeys, too, such as the SoCal and Northwest raw unfiltered honeys; you may be able to taste more nuanced flavors in such products.
Goat Cheese
If you eat substantial amounts of goat cheese, Costco is the place to get it. Kirkland Signature offers 10.5-ounce logs in packs of two, which comes to about 22 servings total. This is plain goat cheese, but as several Redditors have mentioned, you can easily roll it in ingredients like za'atar, everything bagel seasoning, dill, and sea salt to make it more interesting. You can serve this goat cheese with crackers, add it to quiche, or crumble it into salads — all for a great price.
In fact, one customer said that Costco's goat cheese is part of the reason why they have membership to the big-box store in the first place! Meanwhile, another customer detailed how they cried tears of relief when their Costco brought back goat cheese after a year-long absence. Folks say the quality of this cheese is laudable, and we'd agree; indeed, it earned high marks from us in a taste test of Costco Kirkland Signature cheeses.
Methodology
If you don't see your favorite Kirkland Signature product on this list, please don't be offended; by no means is this roundup exhaustive. Rather, we sought to pick out some of the most iconic items from the private label brand based on online customer reviews. We largely perused Reddit forums to ascertain which products are most beloved by customers. Each product needed to be widely and consistently available to be included.
Though we ensured that folks respected the quality of each product on this list (and left detailed reviews describing why they are so lovable), we didn't require the products to be the most outstanding in their respective category. Indeed, customers themselves often said that affordability and convenience could make up for a slight shortcoming in the quality or flavor of a product.