10 Condiments To Always Buy In Bulk At Costco
You don't go to Costco when you need a small pack of toilet paper or a single frozen dinner after a long day of work. Rather, Costco is the store you go to when you want to stock up for weeks or even months at a time. It's where you get products you know you use a lot of, so you can get a better deal by buying in bulk — and save yourself some extra grocery trips in the process. And what do you use in your kitchen more often than condiments? For a lot of people, condiments are part of everyday meal prep, so it makes sense to stock up on the ones you use over and over again.
We're taking a closer look at some of Costco's best condiments to buy in bulk, but just note that availability may vary by region. When you're looking for an easy way to spice up your meals or add a bit of sweetness to your favorite dishes, these products come in clutch. And the best part? Most of them last a pretty long time, so you won't have to worry about them going bad before you can finish them. Whether you're always pouring hot sauce on your meals or you use soy sauce in seemingly every dish for extra saltiness and depth, these are Costco condiments you should pick up the next time you visit.
Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
One of the most beloved products you can snag yourself at Costco is Kirkland Signature's Organic Maple Syrup. It's real maple syrup — not a cheap imitation that doesn't actually taste that good once you pour it into your pancakes. Plus, the flavor is excellent — you get richness and an incredible depth of flavor that instantly elevates anything you use it on. Plus, you can use it for so many different purposes. Of course, it is an excellent enhancement for pancakes, but you can also use it as a sweetener more generally, incorporating it into easy marinades and glazes, drizzling it onto your morning oatmeal, and even using it to create more balanced cocktails.
It makes sense to buy this product in bulk if you use maple syrup at least somewhat regularly, since it has a relatively long shelf life. Technically, you can keep unopened maple syrup indefinitely as long as it's properly stored in a cool, dry place away from light. But even once you open the maple syrup, it doesn't go bad for a long time. You have a year to finish the jug from the date you open it.
Momofuku Chili Crunch
Momofuku's Chili Crunch has become a widely recognizable product, perhaps because of its prevalence on social media or because of its arguably impressive branding. Admittedly, we don't think it's the best chili crisp on the market — there are a few other brands that we'd choose above this one — but it's still a pretty solid condiment that you can pair with a range of different dishes. You get some heat there, of course, but it's not overpowering. Rather, there's a subtle spice that can enhance dishes that are otherwise bland or more neutral-tasting. And you'll infuse your dish with extra flavor and an enhanced, crunchy texture that really takes your food to a new level.
It comes in 16-ounce jars at Costco, which may sound like a lot if you're not a big chili crisp fan. Admittedly, if you use this product sparingly, it may not be worth buying the Costco bulk size. But real chili crisp lovers know that this stuff can go on basically anything, and if you're one of those people, then it definitely makes sense to buy a larger-sized container. However, you will want to make sure that you store it cold — this keeps it tasting fresh (and spicy) for a longer period of time.
Cholula Hot Sauce
For those who eat a lot of Mexican food (or who just like to give their dishes more heat and acidity with a sauce), Cholula is an absolutely elite hot sauce. It has a tangier flavor than a lot of hot sauces, which helps offset the spiciness it adds to a dish. That being said, the spiciness in this hot sauce is pretty balanced, so even if you're sensitive to heat, it still offers a flavor you can enjoy. So, why buy it at Costco? Because you don't get a bigger container — instead, you'll get a two-pack of the 12-ounce bottles you can find at other grocery stores.
If you use hot sauce a lot, it won't take very long to go through those 12 ounces anyway. Once you finish up the first bottle, you won't have to run out to the store again, since you already have another one on deck. For the best flavor and color, you have about six months from the time you open a bottle until the time you should ideally finish it, which is more than enough for true Cholula lovers. However, it should still be safe to eat past six months as long as it isn't past its expiration date, so it makes sense to buy it in bulk if it's a condiment you enjoy on the regular.
Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley Ranch is one of the sauces that we recommend Costco shoppers stock up on, and for good reason: It's surprisingly versatile. For the uninitiated, it seems like a basic salad dressing, but you can use it for so much more than that. We love using it as a dip for everything from cut veggies to pizza and wings, and it's delicious as a rich, creamy spread for sandwiches. The great thing about buying it in bulk at Costco is the fact that you don't get one massive bottle of ranch — instead, you get a package containing two bottles, which means that you can keep one stashed in the pantry until you're ready to use it.
Generally speaking, ranch dressing doesn't have the longest shelf life of any of the condiments on this list, considering that it lasts for about two months in the refrigerator after it's been opened. That being said, because it is such a versatile ingredient, you can definitely use it up within that time period, particularly if you're living with other ranch lovers in your household. But that second unopened bottle you have waiting for you? It has a much longer shelf life, spanning from a year to about 18 months. Therefore, even if you don't get to it for a while, it'll still be fine to eat once you're finally ready to open that second container.
Kikkoman Soy Sauce
Whether you cook a lot of Asian dishes at home or you like to add incredible depth of flavor to your favorite recipes, soy sauce is a useful condiment to have on hand. We love its salty complexity and how a little drizzle can completely transform a dish. If you're a serious soy sauce lover, it might be time to graduate from those small bottles you find at the grocery store or market and graduate to the massive container of Kikkoman Soy Sauce you can find at your local Costco. This bottle is 64 ounces, while a bottle of Kikkoman at my local Star Market is 20 ounces. That means you're getting more than three times as much as a standard bottle when you choose to buy this condiment from Costco.
To keep your bottle of Kikkoman fresh for as long as possible, you should ideally store it in the refrigerator, which will prevent it from developing off or stale flavors as quickly. If you do that, the soy sauce should last about two or three years. And if you use soy sauce regularly anyway, you should probably finish your Costco soy sauce way before that point.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
There's nothing like good homemade pesto. It's fragrant and bright, and it instantly gives a fresh, vegetal kick to whatever you use it in. But let's be honest: Sometimes, you may not want to make pesto from scratch, particularly when you're pinched for time. Luckily, there are plenty of jarred pestos out there to choose from, but Costco's Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is undoubtedly one of the best. It actually tastes quite fresh, and it has that rich oiliness that makes pesto so delicious. Plus, it has that beautiful, bright green color that makes it visually pop when you use it in your favorite dishes. And according to one source, it's a Costco condiment that's celebrated amongst professional chefs.
This pesto comes in 22-ounce jars, which are admittedly pretty big. And although you can use pesto in a ton of different ways, jarred pesto doesn't last very long in the fridge once it's been opened. Still, though, we think that this condiment is worth buying in bulk since it's so easy to freeze your pesto. Take it out of the original container, and fill an ice cube tray with small servings of the sauce. Once the cubes are frozen, pop them out of the ice mold and into a bag so you can pull them out and use them whenever you want some pesto in your meal.
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
There are many popular bottled BBQ sauces out there, but Sweet Baby Ray's might be one of the most beloved. It's even become somewhat of a meme after Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly called out the brand in a strange video about "smoking meats" that he once posted to the internet. But weird internet lore aside, Sweet Baby Ray's is admittedly a pretty solid BBQ sauce, with an ideal sweetness-to-acidity ratio and enough stickiness to make ribs ridiculously messy in the best way. It has a kind of caramelized richness that instantly elevates anything you decide to BBQ, from beef to chicken to tofu. Even some chefs say it's a great Costco condiment find.
We think this is a great condiment to buy in bulk when you're planning on doing a lot of barbecuing. If you're having a cookout, it's definitely a must-buy. And since you're getting two bottles instead of one when you buy this stuff from Costco, you don't have to worry about using all of it at the same time. Plus, BBQ sauce can last a pretty long time in the fridge. Use up a bottle of this stuff in four to six months, and you don't have to worry about it spoiling.
Kirkland Signature Chunky Guacamole
One of my absolute favorite condiments at Costco is the Kirkland Signature Chunky Guacamole. Now, I know what you're thinking: Isn't fresh, homemade guacamole way better? Sure. But more often than not, I'm not going to go out of my way to make a single serving of guac to eat with my dinner or as a dip for my chips. And although when you snag this product at Costco, you're technically buying in bulk, you're actually getting single-serving sizes of guac. That makes it easy to add it to just about any meal without any of the prep work. And the flavor is nothing to scoff at — it has a lovely, bright acidity and plenty of salt. It's a bit smoother and creamier than homemade guacamole, but the convenience makes it worth it.
When you buy this Costco product, you'll get 16 single-serving-size cups of guac. You have to keep this guacamole refrigerated since it's perishable, and it doesn't last forever. But if you eat guac on the regular, you shouldn't have a problem finishing the whole box by the time the expiration date rolls around.
Heinz Ketchup
Is there any condiment that's more easily recognizable than Heinz Ketchup? It's the ketchup brand, with its sweet and tangy sauce that adorns fries, burgers, and beyond. Although we didn't rank it as our favorite store-bought ketchup, it's still inarguably one of the most beloved condiment brands out there. It shouldn't come as any surprise, then, that you can buy a lot of it at Costco all at one time. In fact, when you get a pack of the stuff, you'll get three separate 44-ounce bottles of ketchup.
If you eat ketchup frequently, it's a no-brainer to buy this pack. An opened ketchup can last in the fridge for six months before its quality starts to decline, so you have plenty of time to use it up before using the next bottle. When it comes to a product as ubiquitous as Heinz Ketchup, it just makes sense to stock up on it if you know you're going to eat it all eventually anyway.
Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves
Bonne Maman is one of the all-time best fruit preserve brands out there, and the brand's Four Fruits Preserves is especially delicious. It's sweet but balanced, with a blend of strawberries, cherries, redcurrants, and raspberries that delivers the right amount of tartness. Plus, it makes you feel like you're getting a jar of jelly from a stand at a local farmer's market instead of doing your bulk shopping at Costco. But if you're a big fruit preserves fan, it only makes sense to stock up on a large portion of Bonne Maman the next time you're at Costco. It comes in a large 36-ounce jar, so you'll have plenty of preserves.
According to Bonne Maman, you can keep a jar of opened fruit preserves in your fridge for several weeks without it spoiling. So, if you tend to eat a lot of the stuff — or you're planning on using it in a recipe — it definitely makes sense to buy such a big container of it. If you don't think you can use up all those fruit preserves in just a few weeks, you can also freeze the remainder. It'll last for six to 12 months in the freezer. When you're done with the jar, check out these fun ways to use Bonne Maman jars.
Methodology
For this list, we selected products that, first and foremost, taste good and can be used in a variety of different ways. We also chose products that naturally have a longer shelf life or can otherwise be preserved, so you don't have to use them all at once. Some of the items on this list come in packs instead of just one container, so the ability to stash the other bottle until you're ready to use it makes buying in bulk make sense.