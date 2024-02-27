How Long Does Opened, Store-Bought Pesto Last In The Fridge?

If marinara sauce is the top dog in the world of Italian sauces and condiments, then bright and fresh pesto is certainly the runner up. This delicious mix of pine nuts, basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and garlic is irresistibly savory, salty, and herbaceous with a luscious texture that goes just as well slathered on a breakfast sandwich as it does spooned over a plate of pasta. With all of this potential in mind, you'll probably want to keep a jar of the sauce in your kitchen year-round. If you choose to do so, though, make sure you have a few containers for backup, as even store-bought pesto has a startlingly short shelf life after it has been opened.

Before it is opened, store-bought pesto can last quite a while. Much like other jarred foods, it's able to last on a pantry shelf for up to three months past its "best by" date. Once you remove the lid, however, the sauce starts to expire quickly. In fact, it's possible for store-bought pesto to go bad after just three days, and it is guaranteed that it won't be any good once it gets past the two week mark. Keep in mind, as well, that these estimates are only for pesto that is stored correctly — that is to say, kept in a sealed container in the fridge.