The Disappearing Costco Kirkland Peanut Butter Everyone Seems To Love

If there is one thing that stands out about Costco compared to its competitors, it's the exceptional quality of its most popular store-brand products. But, just recently, a crowd-favorite, Costco's Kirkland Signature Creamy Peanut Butter, began to disappear from shelves. PB lovers and fans took to social media to discuss the situation.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is loved by many because of its simplicity, richness, and premium quality. It contains only two ingredients: 100% roasted Valencia peanuts and salt, and is certified organic. One Reddit user even donned it as "the best peanut butter on the planet." On Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter threads, most agree that the product is a perfect, smooth and creamy natural peanut butter. The only complaint found is the oil settling on top, which users seem to have solved by flipping it upside down and placing it in the fridge.

Around late September, at some locations, Costco swapped its Kirkland Signature Creamy Peanut Butter for Naturally More Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, which also has only two ingredients, peanuts and salt, although the mention of Valencia, a variety known for its naturally sweeter taste, is missing. In some areas, the new brand is about 40 cents cheaper. But shoppers can't agree on whether they like it or not.