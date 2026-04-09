3 Nut Butters At Costco To Buy, And 2 To Skip

This peanut butter is a beloved staple among Costco customers. In fact, many report that it was out of stock at their warehouse for months, and they were very happy to see it returned. This is an excellent nut butter with plenty of deep peanut flavor. The Kirkland item comes in a two-pack of 28-ounce jars, making it an ideal purchase for those looking for organic PB made with just dry-roasted peanuts and salt.

That said, it needs a jolt of salt. I've made my own peanut butter with Kirkland's extra-large peanuts and think Costco's PB could benefit from just a bit more salt to round out the richness and offer more dimension. For example, 30 grams of the Kirkland nuts have around 120 milligrams of sodium compared to 65 milligrams in 32 grams of Kirkland peanut butter. I didn't add anything to my homemade PB and merely blended up the nuts as they came. That's to say, the salt brings much-needed oomph, but it still makes an incredible peanut butter on its own. Others have mentioned, though, that it's flavorless and dry, or that the peanut taste isn't very strong.

The texture, once refrigerated, is thick, but it tends to ooze after reaching room temperature. Therefore, it's great for toast that you plan to eat quickly or plopped onto oatmeal, but it may be messy if you make a PBJ to pack for lunch to eat later. I think it's still a wonderful peanut butter, and it was my favorite out of all the ones I tried in this taste test.