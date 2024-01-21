Why Parmesan Cheese Has Such A Long Shelf Life

Parmesan cheese, one of the most popular Italian cheeses found in most fridges, possesses a remarkable trait that sets it apart from many others — the ability to withstand the test of time. If you've ever wondered why your parmesan block seems to last forever, it's all due to its unique characteristics and craftsmanship.

Parmesan cheese is a hard, aged cheese that is crafted through a meticulous process, typically aged for 12 months or more, and sometimes even up to 36 months. This aging process results in a cheese with very low moisture content, which is a crucial factor in its impressive shelf life. With less moisture available for bacteria and mold to thrive on, parmesan cheese remains resistant to spoilage for longer than other, softer cheeses. The salt content in parmesan cheese also plays a significant role in extending its shelf life. The salt acts as a preservative by inhibiting the growth of spoilage-causing microorganisms. The combination of low moisture and high salt content makes parmesan cheese a formidable contender against rot, allowing it to stay fresh and flavorful for an extended period.

An unopened block of parmesan cheese can remain good for up to six to eight months or even longer when stored in optimal conditions, such as a cool, dry place, or the refrigerator. Once opened, a block of parmesan cheese can last anywhere from two to four months or more, provided it's properly stored. Wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and storing it in an airtight container will help maintain its quality.