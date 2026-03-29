The Costco Kirkland Cheese So Good Customers Ditch Their Pre-Shredded Rule
Die-hard cheese-lovers can be purists, and some tend to avoid buying pre-shredded cheese, as many are loaded with anti-caking agents to keep the shreds separated. While you could resort to washing your shredded cheese, it's not exactly appetizing, and it would be much, much easier to shred your own cheese fresh from the block at home. One exception is a pre-shredded Costco Kirkland cheese that customers love — and may be just as great as its freshly-shredded counterpart.
Unlike many other pre-shredded or processed cheeses, Costco's Kirkland Signature Shredded Aged Parmigiano Reggiano does not include anti-caking ingredients in its list of ingredients — only the pure cheese itself. The ingredients are exactly the same as a wedge of the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano (which is the underrated cheese Costco choppers urge you to try) – containing only cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, and rennet. This last ingredient helps to turn the milk from liquid to solid in the cheese-making process by aiding in the formation of cheese curds.
Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is imported from Italy, and the cheese is DOP certified, meaning that it meets the government's strict high standards for quality, consistency, and production. The certified Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is aged for over 24 months before it's shredded and packaged, and then eventually makes its way to your local Costco store. The cheese should be kept refrigerated to maintain maximum freshness and lifespan.
A pre-shredded cheese even distinguished cheese lovers can get behind
There are a wealth of positive reviews left by members on the Costco site, with one member saying, "I usually shy away from pre-grated cheese but this is the exception. The cheese is quality and fresh. We go though a lot of Parmesan and this cheese is great to the very bottom of the jar." Another member highlighted the cheese's authenticity, saying, "This is an excellent high-quality product for the price. It is made in Italy and that's very important." The reviewer also encouraged shoppers to "avoid American made Parmesan cheese whenever possible."
Another Costco reviewer loved the shredded cheese's ease of use. "No more making a mess of the countertop. Just spoon out for perfection. We love it." One of the most annoying aspects of using a block or wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano is having to search for your grater, grate the cheese, and then clean the grater, so the pre-shredded product is a great option for busy cooks and families to use as needed in a hurry.