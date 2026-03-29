The Costco Kirkland Cheese So Good Customers Ditch Their Pre-Shredded Rule

Die-hard cheese-lovers can be purists, and some tend to avoid buying pre-shredded cheese, as many are loaded with anti-caking agents to keep the shreds separated. While you could resort to washing your shredded cheese, it's not exactly appetizing, and it would be much, much easier to shred your own cheese fresh from the block at home. One exception is a pre-shredded Costco Kirkland cheese that customers love — and may be just as great as its freshly-shredded counterpart.

Unlike many other pre-shredded or processed cheeses, Costco's Kirkland Signature Shredded Aged Parmigiano Reggiano does not include anti-caking ingredients in its list of ingredients — only the pure cheese itself. The ingredients are exactly the same as a wedge of the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano (which is the underrated cheese Costco choppers urge you to try) – containing only cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, and rennet. This last ingredient helps to turn the milk from liquid to solid in the cheese-making process by aiding in the formation of cheese curds.

Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is imported from Italy, and the cheese is DOP certified, meaning that it meets the government's strict high standards for quality, consistency, and production. The certified Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is aged for over 24 months before it's shredded and packaged, and then eventually makes its way to your local Costco store. The cheese should be kept refrigerated to maintain maximum freshness and lifespan.