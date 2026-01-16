The Underrated Cheese Costco Shoppers Urge You To Try
Costco can help fill your kitchen with quality items at decent prices, and when cheeses can run close to $40 for a pound, scoring great products that won't break the bank feels like steal. Among the list of underrated gems found at Costco is the brand's own Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Our Tasting Table reviewer praised the wedge of cheese for being "fresh" and of "top-notch quality." Costco shoppers have also expressed their love for this cheese online, with taste testers on YouTube raving about the unexpected find and describing the cheese as a valuable ingredient that is delicious enough to be enjoyed eaten alone as a snack. "This is a must buy for me every time!" wrote another fan on Reddit.
We have Italian-based Zanetti S.P.A. to thank for Costco's Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano. The cheese bears the PDO label, indicating that this is a product with a protected designation of origin and has been authenticated as the real deal. The texture and taste of this cheese is exactly what you'd expect from a quality Parmigiano — grainy, crumbly, nutty, and rich — and the cheese has been aged for at least two years to coax out this ideal flavor.
Get ready to add cheese to every meal
When determining which cheese to buy, shoppers have options as Costco also sells Parmigiano Reggiano that's aged for at least three years (as indicated on the label and by the term "stravecchio") in nearly 2-pound chunks. While some customers prefer to grate the cheese or shred it in a food processor to be able to easily add into recipes, Costco also carries shredded Parmigiano Reggiano that's packaged in 1-pound containers.
For those who go all in on the 2-pound blocks, the dry, hard cheese can last for a while when stored properly in the fridge and, ideally, kept in wrappings of parchment paper and aluminum foil or stored in an airtight bag. It would be a shame to let any morsel go to waste.
Whether purchased pre-shredded or carried home to run over a microplane, Costco's Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is the kind of ingredient that can quickly wind up in a range of recipes. "It tastes a lot better than the canned and fancy cheeses I used to try," gushed a shopper on Reddit. Tossed on top of pizzas, soups, eggs, potatoes, and salads or used in sandwiches, this cheese can be a game changer in your kitchen, helping bring flavor to meals and snacks served any time of the day.