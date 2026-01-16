The Underrated Cheese Costco Shoppers Urge You To Try

Costco can help fill your kitchen with quality items at decent prices, and when cheeses can run close to $40 for a pound, scoring great products that won't break the bank feels like steal. Among the list of underrated gems found at Costco is the brand's own Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Our Tasting Table reviewer praised the wedge of cheese for being "fresh" and of "top-notch quality." Costco shoppers have also expressed their love for this cheese online, with taste testers on YouTube raving about the unexpected find and describing the cheese as a valuable ingredient that is delicious enough to be enjoyed eaten alone as a snack. "This is a must buy for me every time!" wrote another fan on Reddit.

We have Italian-based Zanetti S.P.A. to thank for Costco's Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano. The cheese bears the PDO label, indicating that this is a product with a protected designation of origin and has been authenticated as the real deal. The texture and taste of this cheese is exactly what you'd expect from a quality Parmigiano — grainy, crumbly, nutty, and rich — and the cheese has been aged for at least two years to coax out this ideal flavor.