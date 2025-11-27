10 Cheese Storage Mistakes Everyone Makes

Have a quick browse of the cheese section and you'll see that many products are packaged in the same way — vacuum-sealed in plastic. Before the cheese has made it into your kitchen, this storage method is ideal. It keeps air and bacteria out, ensuring the cheese stays fresh until you open it up. And, once the seal has been broken, most people simply leave the cheese inside the partially-opened plastic. However, this is not the best approach.

When cheese is stored in plastic packaging, excess surface moisture can build up, creating the perfect conditions for mold growth. Cheese also releases ammonia gas during the ripening process, and if it's wrapped too tightly, the gas has nowhere to go. Ammonia then gets reabsorbed into the cheese, yielding an unpleasant taste. So, rather than popping the wedge snugly back into the plastic, reach for some cheese paper instead. This breathable material reduces moisture buildup but also creates a barrier between the cheese and the air. If you can't get your hands on cheese paper, parchment paper, or wax paper will also do the job. Once wrapped, pop the cheese into a sealable plastic bag, or follow with a loose layer of plastic wrap. This will prevent dryness without suffocating it. This method is best suited to hard and semi-hard cheeses, as some fresh cheeses fare better when stored in brine.