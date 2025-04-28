12 Of The Most Pungent Cheeses In The World

Stinky cheeses aren't just for putting in the desk drawers of your enemies or for brave tasting parties. We've rounded up a list of some of the most pungent (and sometimes downright offensive) yet still beloved cheeses in the world. Their smells and flavors range from stinky feet and manure to fungi, ammonia, and beyond. At least one is rumored to be banned on public transportation, another is banned for purchase in some places, and another has inspired poetry (as cheese should).

Some people grow up eating them, while others are late to the potent cheese appreciation party. As such, they're all worthy of consideration when it comes to the next cheese you might want to try. Many of them have a bark that's stronger than their bite if you can get past the smell. While a large number come from Northern France, these strong cheeses come from other countries as well and boast various smelling and tasting notes that make them unique and interesting. So, if you're curious about the world of pungent cheeses, you're going to want to stick around to find out what some of the stinkiest ones smell and taste like.